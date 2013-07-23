One Injured in Vehicle-MTD Bus Collision Downtown
One passenger is transported to Cottage Hospital for lower back pain
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli
| July 23, 2013 | 12:32 p.m.
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident downtown on Tuesday afternoon between a car and a Metropolitan Transit District bus.
Capt. Gary Pitney said the collision occurred around noon at Carrillo and De la Vina streets.
A male bus passenger was transported by American Medical Response to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with lower back pain, according to Pitney.
He said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
