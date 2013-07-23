City of Goleta Signs Off on Initial Application for New Target Store

The retail chain presents enough planning materials for officials to move ahead with an environmental impact report

The City of Goleta has signed off on Target’s initial application to build a local store — a crucial step that makes way for the start of an environmental review process.

Goleta senior planner Mary Chang told Noozhawk that the city deemed the retail chain’s application complete this month after the store presented enough planning materials to move forward with an environmental impact report.

The city is now working on a request to solicit proposals from consultants to conduct the EIR, which Chang said will involve a lengthy study and public comment period.

Target’s plans have been well vetted through what so far has been a two-year process to build a store on 11 acres at 6466 Hollister Ave., which currently houses the FedEx building and the Goleta Valley Athletic Club. A portion of land that is now Los Carneros Way would also be used.

Locals have been waiting for a Target since November 2011, when the Goleta City Council unanimously voted to authorize a public planning process that led to changing the General Plan for the Target purchase.

The store’s site plan was submitted to the city in 2012, but was sent back with further clarifications needed.

In April, Target officials presented revised plans for the 160,000-square-foot store — reducing square footage and increasing parking among them — that allowed planners to finally sign off on the project.

“It’s back to Target,” Chang said, noting that the store has to determine fees and other requirements before giving the green light. “We will stay tuned to see what the next step is.”

She estimated that a few months would pass before the EIR is kicked off, and that the report might at long last provide a better idea of when locals can expect a Target near them.

