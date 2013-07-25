Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:28 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Wanted Man Found Hiding Out in Buellton Cabin

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | July 25, 2013 | 4:42 p.m.

Buellton Cabin Arrest Video from Giana Magnoli on Vimeo.

A Santa Maria man wanted for parole violations was found hiding out in a cabin near a Buellton RV park and was arrested early Thursday morning.

Renteria
Arturo Renteria

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Gang Enforcement Unit found Arturo Renteria, 33, of Santa Maria hiding out near the 1000 block of Avenue of the Flags and responded about 5:30 a.m. with multiple units, including detectives, the Santa Maria Police Department, the Santa Barbara Regional Narcotics Enforcement Team and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

SWAT was called in because Renteria, who Hoover said is a gang member with a history of narcotics sales, was believed to be armed and dangerous. They also helped evacuate some campers at the RV park, she said.

Renteria had “absconded from parole” and didn’t abide by the terms and conditions, Hoover said.

Units surrounded the cabin where he was located and told him to surrender, which he did after about 15 minutes.

Renteria and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Krisanna Parke of Santa Maria, were taken into custody without incident, Hoover said.

After the cabin and vehicle was searched, Renteria was charged with possession of methamphetamine for sale and being a gang member in possession of a handgun. He’s also charged with a gang enhancement.

Parke
Krisanna Parke

Since he is on parole, he was booked without bail.

Parke is on probation and wanted for felony possession of a firearm, Hoover said. She was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and was booked into the County Jail with bail of $35,000.

Both Renteria and Parke were arrested in a 2011 law enforcement sweep by the Sheriff’s Department, State Parole and Santa Maria Police Department. Both were arrested on suspicion of sales of methamphetamine, conspiracy and bringing narcotics into a jail facility.

