To Buy or Not to Buy Earthquake and Flood Insurance

Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and the 8.1 earthquake in Mexico are some of natural disasters we all have been following over the past few weeks. These events have resulted in catastrophic losses.

Harvey has caused 70 deaths, 48,700 homes have been destroyed, and more than 30,000 people are now homeless in shelters throughout Texas.

The earthquake in Mexico has caused 90 deaths and sparked mass evacuations.

Hurricane Irma has killed 25 people in the Caribbean and at least 12 in Florida. In the Florida Keys, 25 percent of houses have been destroyed.

The financial damages are enormous. RMS, a catastrophe modeling company, estimates Harvey has caused $25 billion-$35 billion in losses that will be covered by insurance. The total economic damage, which includes uninsured losses, could be between $70 billion and $90 billion.

AIR Worldwide, catastrophe modeling firm, says IRMA might cause $15 billion-$50 billion worth of insured losses in the United States. Damage in the Caribbean could bring that number to $65 billion.

Flood and earthquake coverage are excluded from homeowner, dwelling fire, renter and condo policies, as well as business owner, commercial package, and commercial property policies.

You can buy these important coverages either by endorsement or separate policies. Contact your insurance agent to obtain a quote.

Less than 20 percent percent of Hurricane Harvey victims had flood insurance. Less than half of Florida homeowners had flood insurance. Only 17 percent of Californians have earthquake insurance.

FEMA’s disaster relief fund only grants about $5,000 on average for payouts per individual. That is not very much money when you have lost everything.

When evaluating your need for earthquake and flood insurance, ask what you would do if you could not live in your home after one of these disasters.

How could you afford to pay for a new place to live and for the mortgage on your property?

What would you do if your place of employment is also damaged and you can’t go to work?

How will you afford to make the repairs?

If you own a rental property, can you afford not to receive the rental income if the property becomes uninhabitable?

These are all questions you need ask yourself when deciding whether you should buy flood and earthquake coverages.

— Joanne Gonzales of Brown & Brown Insurance Services of California, Inc.