‘Toast the Season’ with Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce

Join the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce to “Toast the Season” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Santa Barbara Art Foundry, 120 Santa Barbara St.

This year we will be working in collaboration with the Unity Shoppe. Bring in any two food items to receive one free raffle ticket for the Holiday Stocking Raffle that will take place later that evening. This year the Unity Shoppe is in need of cereal, peanut butter and bagged beans.

Seven Bar & Kitchen, Chase Bar & Grill, Tamales to Go, Blair Fox Cellars, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. and more will be providing local flavors to season the evening!

Special thanks to the Holiday Stocking Sponsors: ADP, Sage Point Financial Inc., Bourdeau Spa, Santa Barbara Art Foundry, Brophy Brothers, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Chocolats du CaliBressan, Santa Barbara Sailing Center, Cox Media, Spherion, DocuProducts, Surf Happens Surf School, Grassini Vineyards, The Hampton Inn, Independent Capital Management Inc., The Spanish Garden Inn, Montecito Bank & Trust, UCSB Career Services, Mountain Air Sports, Unity Shoppe, Office Team/Accountemps, Village Properties, Organo Gold Coffee and Realtor Whitney Schott Taylor.

The cost is $5 for chamber members and $15 for non-chamber members. RSVP today by calling 805.965.3023 or emailing [email protected], or online by clicking here.

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce would also like to thank its dedicated Chamber Ambassador Council for their contributions to the Toast the Season event and for their commitment throughout the year to promoting the Santa Barbara Chamber members and local businesses.

» Angela Sanchez — Montecito Bank & Trust

» Bonnie Zappacosta — Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP

» Cameron Porter — DocuProducts

» David Machacek — Sage Point Financial/Independent Capital Management

» Elizabeth Dickter — ADP

» Emily White — UCSB Career Services

» Maggi Westberg — Office Team/Accountemps

» Nathan Sigler — Cottage Health System

» Sarah Jaimes —– Cox Media

» Trish Miller — Spherion

» Whitney Schott Taylor — Realtor

» Will Freeland — Montecito Bank & Trust

» Willie Shaw — Organo Gold Coffee

— Stephanie Armstrong is the events and marketing director for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.