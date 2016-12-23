Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Girls Basketball

Seattle Prep Takes Home TOC Green Division Title

Dos Pueblos rebounds from first loss, beats Sierra Pacific for third place

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 23, 2016 | 2:00 p.m.

Seattle Prep took command of the Santa Barbara High Tournament of Champions Green Division championship early and rolled to a 60-40 win over Arroyo Grande on Friday at Santa Barbara High.

Hilary Lapke buried two three-pointers and Bea Franklin hit another as the Panthers raced out to a 14-3 lead. The Panthers made eight three-pointers in the game.

Seattle Prep extended its lead to 29-13 at halftime against the cold-shooting Eagles.

Chinwe Ezeonu led a balanced Seattle Prep offense with 12 points. She was named the Green Division's MVP and Marie Hauck was named to the all-tournament team. Lapke scored 11 points and Franklin added 10 for the Panthers.

Brynn Thoming and Kinsey McBryde of Arroyo Grande earned all-tournament honors.

The other members of the all-tourney team were Kylie Mendez (Nipomo), Dee Dee Valenzuela (San Diego-San Marcos), Brianna Aluya (El Dorado), Lily Svetich (San Luis Obispo), Janae Tolbert (Sierra Pacific) and Camila Casanueva (Dos Pueblos).

Dos Pueblos 77, Sierra Pacific 60

The Chargers withstood some aches and pains and ran away with the third-place game.

Camila Casanueva, Holly Barrera and Kristina Mortimer each scored 18 points as the Chargers rebounded from their first loss of the season.

Mortimer got DP (11-1) going early, scoring eight points in the first quarter. The Chargers led 18-10 after the quarter and expanded the lead to 36-22 at halftime.

They capitalized on Sierra Pacific fouls in the second half, knocking down 15 free throws. Sierra Pacific was called for 27 fouls in the game and had two players foul out.

Casanueva, who was dealing with back spasms, dished out seven assists to go with her 18 points. She was named to the all-tournament team.

The Chargers got big lift from Lauren Noggle, who decided to play on an injured ankle. She “collected eight rebounds in 20 minutes of work on one leg,” said coach Phil Sherman.

Amber Belletti, playing with contusions on her knees, had eight points and six rebounds and Sierra Cavaletto came off the bench to score seven points.

San Marcos 55, Santa Ynez  51

Milan McGary scored a career high 22 points, sophomore Juliet Dodson scored 16 and senior Sierra Hearron contributed 11 points as the Royal played excellent team basketball to hold off the Pirates

Ally Spence led Santa Ynez with 16 points.

Santa Ynez cut San Marcos's lead to two (44-42) on a Lita Wright three-point shot with 2:40 left in the game. On the next possession, Royals' sophomore Megan Cunnison grabbed on offensive rebound and scored on the put back for a 46-42 .

San Marcos scored baskets on its last five possessions of the game to stave off the Pirates.

"We have been talking about and practicing getting to the basket," San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. "It was great to see Milan and Juliet drive hard to the basket today. (The Pirates) were taller than us, so we had to use our speed. Sierra had a great game for us. We needed her toughness on the defensive end, and getting the offensive output from her was icing on the cake.

"We received contributions from everyone, small and large, and it was nice to earn a win in a close, competitive game."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

