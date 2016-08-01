Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Today’s P.M. Report Was Really Old News, But the Correct One Is on the Way

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | August 1, 2016 | 4:55 p.m.

Our apologies to P.M. Report subscribers who may have thought we’d gone and started a Fossil Media version of Noozhawk. On Friday and again today, our afternoon e-Bulletin went out with really old news — from July 25, to be exact.

It’s a long and not very interesting story, but last week we finished converting our website to “Hyper Text Transfer Protocol Secure” — https, for short — and one of our pre-set templates for MailChimp wasn’t cooperating. Those email chimps can be imps, but this time it was our mistake.

We’ve fixed the problem and are moving on. You’ll be receiving the correct Aug. 1 version in a few minutes.

And if you’re not a P.M. Report subscriber, click here to become one. I promise you’ll get the freshest news in Santa Barbara County at 4:15 p.m. each weekday.

I’m sorry for the inconvenience.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

