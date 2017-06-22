Todd Broussard Joins Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as Director of Construction

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing has announced Todd Broussard is its new director of construction, overseeing the entire rental development construction department.

Broussard has years of construction and development management experience through employment with jurisdictions such as the city of Guadalupe, as a consultant for state agencies, and through his own construction company.

“Todd’s extensive background in planning, building, and project management is an asset to our organization,” said John Fowler, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing president/CEO.

“Moreover, he has a strong desire to put his talents to use in the nonprofit sector to help people in need of affordable housing,” Fowler said.

Broussard holds a bachelor of science degree in city and regional planning from Cal Poly State University.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or call 781-3088.

— Hannah Rael/Chris Davis for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.







