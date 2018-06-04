Todd Kelly Joins Community Action Commission as Nutrition Services Director

Fran Forman, executive director of the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County, has announced the appointment of Todd Kelly as the agency’s new nutrition services director.

Kelly comes to CAC with more than 16 years of experience in the restaurant business and a keen focus on how food affects our lives.

He started in the food business as a cook and worked his way up to become a general manager more than 10 years ago. His journey began in an individually-owned fine dining restaurant in Palm Desert, California and took him to Maui, Hawaii, where he worked with Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar, Fairmont Hotels and Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

Kelly is a certified professional food manager through the American National Standards Institute with a degree in business administration.

“Todd brings a wealth of experience in food service management and nutrition,” Forman said. “He’ll play a key role in providing freshly prepared, healthy meals to low-income children and seniors throughout Santa Barbara County.”

“I’m excited to join Fran Forman and the dedicated team at the Community Action Commission,” Kelly said. “This is a great opportunity to serve others while using my specialized restaurant experience and business training to create and enhance CAC’s exceptional food programs.

"As director of nutrition services, I will focus on a healthy lifestyle for all those impacted by our programs and outreach. The importance of food will be our guiding light going into 2014.”

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.