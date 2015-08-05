Todd Lawrence Rodenberger of Santa Maria, 1963-2015

Posted on August 5, 2015 | 10:49 a.m.

Todd Lawrence Rodenberger began his last journey into a new and unknown adventure on Friday, July 31.

He leaves his grieving family missing him and treasuring wonderful memories of the little boy he was and fine man he grew to be.

Todd was the seventh of eight siblings growing up in a noisy, loving household. He always had a lively, curious mind, and his interests took him out into the world to learn and explore.

He worked as an electrician and as a plant operator at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska. He lived in Japan for several years following his separation from the U.S. Navy.

His time in Alaska was especially important to him. He lived in a log cabin, experienced the frigid northern winters, and played men's league softball in the long summer days.

He was a naturally gifted artist and musician. Always a lover of music, Todd taught himself to play guitar, and he created beautiful pencil drawings. He was an avid reader.

Todd joined the Navy in 1989, and was assigned to the USS Ranger, an aircraft carrier. He saw action in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm, and observed life in the Middle East and in the Philippines.

He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Santa Maria Post 2521. His commitment to his country followed in the proud tradition of his family, serving America's call to arms from the Civil War to tours of duty in Afghanistan

He is survived by his parents, Phyllis and Rod; two brothers, Brent (Martha), and Matt; his sisters, Laura Rodenberger- Goodwin, Rhonda (Brian) Beanway, Stacy (John) Joosse. Michele (Rick) Triplett, and Marta (John) Jensen. He also leaves many nieces and nephews, cousins and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his Rodenberger grandparents, Mary and Merle, as well as his maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Zelma Berry. His uncles, LeRoy and Kenneth Rodenberger, went before him as did his aunt, Sandra Sanchez, and uncle, Keith Berry. Todd's brother-in-law. David Goodwin. also preceded him.

Todd will be remembered as a kind, loving, generous man. His love reached out to all of God's creation, including sunrises, sunsets, the waves he surfed on and waters he fished in, all animals large and small, and all things growing from the earth.

In memory of his blooming gardens, flowers are welcome at his funeral. If you so choose, contributions to your favorite charity in Todd's name would also be appreciated. Remember Wounded Warriors or The Humane Society.

Visitation will be at the Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Monday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. Louis de

Montfort Catholic Church, 1190 E. Clark Ave, Santa Maria.

