Todd McGinley Named Senior Portfolio Manager for Rabobank’s Wealth Management Division

Todd McGinley has been named senior portfolio manager for Rabobank N.A.’s Wealth Management Division in Santa Barbara.
He oversees the division’s investment process and manages select client portfolios.
Before joining Rabobank, McGinley served nine years as senior portfolio manager for HighMark Capital Management and its predecessor, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Investment Management.
A 25-year California resident, McGinley is an active member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and the CFA Institute. Additionally, he is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a member of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.
He holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Pomona College in Claremont and an MBA from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA.
— Jacqueline Guzman represents Rabobank N.A.