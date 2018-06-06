Todd P. Smith to Lead Montecito Rotary Club

Todd P. Smith has been chosen as the new president of the Rotary Club of Montecito beginning July 1.

Smith, a retired residential real estate broker-owner with a lengthy resume of nonprofit leadership and consulting activities, will guide the service club in fulfilling its mission to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace.

With a degree in business administration from the University of Arizona, Smith pursued a career in the motion picture industry and has worked in various capacities on some 45 feature films before retiring to Austin, Texas, in 1991 to work in real estate and raise his family.

While in Austin, Smith was elected president of the Rotary Club of Austin for 2014-15.

A member of the Director’s Guild of America, Smith is a self-proclaimed cinephile, and serves in a volunteer leadership role with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Smith volunteers for the Downtown Holiday Parade committee and Kiwanis of Santa Barbara.

Formed in 1953, the Rotary Club of Montecito supports the efforts of Rotary International. The Montecito club meets at noon Tuesdays at the Hyatt Centric Hotel, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

For more information, email Smith at [email protected] or visit MontecitoRotary.org.

— Jennifer Goddard for Rotary Club of Montecito.