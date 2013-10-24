Volleyball Stars Todd Rogers, Lindsey Berg to Speak at SB Athletic Round Table’s Fall Classic

Whether you are a beach volleyball enthusiast or prefer an indoor match, you won't want to miss hearing two Olympic volleyball stars at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table's Fall Classic next Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.

Todd Rogers, a local beach volleyball star and two-time Olympian, and Lindsey Berg, three-time member of the U.S. Olympic team and daughter of locals Tina and Dennis Berg, will speak at the event, drawing on their experiences to provide valuable insight into the game and a unique perspective into their lives.

Rogers helped represent the United States in the 2008 and 2012 Olympic games, helping bring home the gold in 2008. He has 78 individual career wins, the most of any active player and the sixth highest of all time. He was also named Rookie of the Year in 1997 and Best Defensive Player five years in a row, from 2004 to 2008.

Berg, another star athlete, helped the United States earn the silver medal two of her three times at the Olympics, in 2008 and again 2012 (the team did not medal when she competed in the 2004 Olympics). She has also been named the USA Volleyball Indoor Female Athlete of the Year in 2008 and 2011. In addition, she earned the FIVB World Grand Prix gold medal in 2011.

This year’s Fall Classic round table is sponsored by the East Beach Nooners. The Nooners have a colorful history going back to the 1960s and are known for their dedication to the sport of volleyball. On any given day of the week, you can find an array of young and old, doctors and attorneys, brokers and real estate agents, recent college graduates and working parents and everyone in between, all of whom share a love of bumping, setting and spiking volleyballs on the beach.

The Fall Classic event will start at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion, followed by a reception with the athletes. The program will begin at 6:15 p.m. when local high school volleyball players and their coaches will arrive to hear Rogers and Berg speak.

The event is open to the public. Seating is limited. To reserve a seat, click here or call 805.705.4949.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.