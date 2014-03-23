Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Toddler Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Santa Maria

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 23, 2014 | 12:04 a.m.

A toddler was fatally injured in Santa Maria on Saturday evening when he was struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the 200 block of West Bunny Street, where they found the 2-year-old boy who had been critically injured, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.

The child was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, Rios said.

“The initial investigation revealed that the involved vehicle was backing slowly out of a residential driveway before striking the child, who was on foot behind the vehicle,” Rios said.

The name of the woman driving the car was not released.

There was no indication of drugs, alcohol or hazardous driving involved in the incident, Rios said, and no arrests have been made.

The incident remained under investigation.

