Toddler Struck by Car Outside Santa Maria Home

A toddler was struck by a car — apparently driven by a family member backing out of a driveway — while playing in front of a house in Santa Maria on Saturday evening, Santa Maria police said.

Sgt. Dan Cohen said officers were called to the 900 block of West Cox Lane in northwest Santa Maria just before 7 p.m. after receiving a report that child had been run over by a car.

According to Cohen, an 18-month-old child was playing in front of the house when a family member backed a vehicle out of the driveway and struck the child at a low speed.

"The driver heard the child crying, stopped and found the child beneath the vehicle," he said.

The toddler was flown by CALSTAR helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The child's condition was not available late Saturday.

Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the incident, Cohen said.

