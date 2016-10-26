Monday, April 23 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Tofer Chin’s Funk Zone Mural Opens Eye to New Architectural Dimension

By Marcello and The Arts Fund | October 26, 2016 | 5:47 p.m.

The Arts Fund announces the completion of a new mural for the Funk Zone Public Art Program. Located on the enigmatic Grain Silo at 118 Gray Ave., the new mural titled, Shift No. 1, was executed by Los Angeles-based artist, Tofer Chin.

Also joining in on the project was a group of students from fellow Funk Zone non-profit, Youth Interactive. The Arts Fund thanks Mesa Lane Partners for continued support of the public art program and providing the funding to create this mural.
 
“Shift No. 1 is a continuous investigation of view through a keyhole perspective while shifting one’s view away from the familiar by opening up a new architectural dimension of color and emotion,” said Chin.

Chin creates geometric paintings, sculptures and photographs that interpret his observations of urban and natural landscapes.

He investigates images and patterns in locations around the world, from the architectural facades in São Paulo to the rock formations of Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park, representing them as minimalist forms and patterns.

In addition to his gallery-scale works, he paints large outdoor murals in international settings, using entire buildings as his canvases as well as permanent and semi-permanent site specific sculptural installations.
 
Chin's work merges the objective and subjective to present a particularly honed vision.

"Although each work adheres to a formulaic expression, it is a window into a psychological space within the viewer, as each work is based on the keyhole perspective, seeing only a portion of what's behind," he says.
 
Tofer has exhibited nationally and internationally in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona and Madrid. He's produced outdoor sculptural and mural installations in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Nicaragua, Japan, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and Chicago.

The goal of the Funk Zone Public Art Program is to establish locations around the Funk Zone for public art projects such as murals in an effort to keep art alive and maintain the creative signature of the neighborhood.

The Funk Zone Public Art Program, as approved by the city, allows property owners and tenants to work directly with the Arts Fund and selected artists to create site-specific public art projects such as murals, sculptures, and installations within the Funk Zone’s boundaries.

For more information contact the Arts Fund at [email protected].

— Marcello and The Arts Fund.

 

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 