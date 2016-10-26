Tofer Chin’s Funk Zone Mural Opens Eye to New Architectural Dimension

The Arts Fund announces the completion of a new mural for the Funk Zone Public Art Program. Located on the enigmatic Grain Silo at 118 Gray Ave., the new mural titled, Shift No. 1, was executed by Los Angeles-based artist, Tofer Chin.

Also joining in on the project was a group of students from fellow Funk Zone non-profit, Youth Interactive. The Arts Fund thanks Mesa Lane Partners for continued support of the public art program and providing the funding to create this mural.



“Shift No. 1 is a continuous investigation of view through a keyhole perspective while shifting one’s view away from the familiar by opening up a new architectural dimension of color and emotion,” said Chin.

Chin creates geometric paintings, sculptures and photographs that interpret his observations of urban and natural landscapes.

He investigates images and patterns in locations around the world, from the architectural facades in São Paulo to the rock formations of Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park, representing them as minimalist forms and patterns.

In addition to his gallery-scale works, he paints large outdoor murals in international settings, using entire buildings as his canvases as well as permanent and semi-permanent site specific sculptural installations.



Chin's work merges the objective and subjective to present a particularly honed vision.

"Although each work adheres to a formulaic expression, it is a window into a psychological space within the viewer, as each work is based on the keyhole perspective, seeing only a portion of what's behind," he says.



Tofer has exhibited nationally and internationally in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona and Madrid. He's produced outdoor sculptural and mural installations in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Nicaragua, Japan, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and Chicago.

The goal of the Funk Zone Public Art Program is to establish locations around the Funk Zone for public art projects such as murals in an effort to keep art alive and maintain the creative signature of the neighborhood.

The Funk Zone Public Art Program, as approved by the city, allows property owners and tenants to work directly with the Arts Fund and selected artists to create site-specific public art projects such as murals, sculptures, and installations within the Funk Zone’s boundaries.

For more information contact the Arts Fund at [email protected].

— Marcello and The Arts Fund.