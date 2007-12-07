Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:06 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Togunde’s Buzzer-Beating Trey Lifts SBCC, 76-73

Vaqueros hunt third SBCC Classic title in four years.

By Dave Loveton | December 7, 2007 | 7:38 p.m.

Freshman guard Kola Togunde scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half Friday night, including the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the SBCC men’s basketball team over Victor Valley, 76-73, and into the championship of the 35th annual SBCC Classic.

Victor Valley threw the ball away with 4.1 seconds left and, following a timeout, Togunde dribbled from just beyond halfcourt and let the ball fly from in front of the Vaquero bench. It hit nothing but net, touching off a wild celebration.

Mark Keeten added 20 for the Vaqueros, who overcame the ejection of head coach Morris Hodges with 11 minutes to go in the first half. SBCC (5-4), which led 37-33 at halftime, will take on L.A. Valley in today’s championship game at 7 p.m. The Vaqueros are seeking their third Classic title in four years and ninth overall.

In other games Friday, L.A. Valley defeated Oxnard, 76-73, in the nightcap; Hancock edged Cypress, 90-86, and Grossmont eliminated Canada, 61-56. Hancock will meet Grossmont for the consolation title at 3 p.m. today, followed by Victor Valley and Oxnard in the third-place game at 5 p.m.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

