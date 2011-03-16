Tom Akin: 1941-2011

Posted on March 16, 2011 | 8:18 p.m.

Source: Akin Family

Thomas H. “Tom” Akin Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 11, 2011, at Alexander Court after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 70.

Tom was born January 12, 1941, in Jackson, Tennessee, the son of Dell F. Akin and Thomas Hughlon Akin Sr. In 1952, several years after the death of his father, Tom moved to Santa Barbara with his mother and sister, Amanda Akin Woodard.

The family then moved to Marysville, Kan., in 1953 with his mother and stepfather, Alvin J. Christensen. There, Tom graduated from Marysville High School in 1959, where he served as team manager for the sports program and participated in school activities. He made friends easily and remained in contact with them many years later at school reunions. After graduating, he attended Emporia State Teachers College and later enlisted in the Navy, serving in the Pacific and receiving his honorable discharge.

Upon discharge from the Navy, Tom returned to Santa Barbara and was employed by the Santa Barbara News-Press. Through the News-Press, he had a wonderful working family for 39 years.

Tom met Carolyn S. Thompson and eloped to Las Vegas. Together they had a full and happy life raising their children in Santa Barbara. They enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, and upon his retirement cruised to the Panama Canal.

He was a loving, devoted husband, brother, father and grandfather. Tom is survived by his son, Tim, who is married to Jennifer, and together they have one son, Alexander Merritt. Tom is also survived by his daughter, Jenny, who is married to Leon Spehar, and they recently welcomed their first son, Oliver Thomas. Tom also leaves behind his sister, Amanda Akin Woodard, her husband, Bruce Woodard, as well as many nieces and nephews — all cherished people whom he loved.

Tom’s family wishes to thank Dr. David Birken, Dr. Philip Delio and his two caregivers for all their love and support through his illness. Additionally, thank you to the Friendship Center in Montecito, which was a tremendous place for Tom over the last three years. He truly enjoyed his time there. And a very special thank you to all of our friends and extended family for their support.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name, to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, P.O. Box 3620, Santa Barbara 93130; the Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara 93108; or the local Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to invite friends to gather for a celebration of Tom’s life from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane.