Tom Bakker, 83, of Santa Barbara

Tom Bakker passed away at the age of 83 in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2017.

He was lovingly cared for by his wife Jo, and their children and spouses: Ron Bakker, Mark (Jill) Bakker, Susan (Mark) Croshaw, and John (Pam) Bakker, in the last years as his Parkinson's disease progressed.

Tom is survived by his wife and children and grandchildren: Nicolas and Meagan Bakker, Hannah and Martin Croshaw, and Lindzy and Travis Bakker.

Tom Bakker was born in the Netherlands in 1934 to Jelle and Klaaske Bakker. He emigrated with his parents to Ontario, Canada.

At the age of 16, he began living in the USA when he started at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Mich. He continued his education at the University of Michigan, and completed his MA in sociology.

He married Johanna, with whom he has shared 58 wedding anniversaries.

He worked in the field of marketing researching until he retired from Xerox in 1990. His passions were family, reading, baking, traveling, music, and his deacon service at First Presbyterian Church.

His Christian faith carried him through life’s journey.

A service of celebration of Tom’s life will be held at First Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. Jan. 13.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the Music Fund at First Presbyterian Church, Santa Barbara, or to Friendship Adult Day Care Center, who provided excellent respite care.

— Susan Croshaw