Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 

Tom Bolton:  Do You Know What Noozhawk Really Is?

We hope you'll take the time to really get to know us

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 27, 2012 | 12:30 a.m.

“What’s Noozhawk?”

That question was posed to me recently by a woman whom I had just met at an event in Santa Barbara.

I have to admit I was taken a bit by surprise — not because I’m vain enough to think that everyone knows about Noozhawk, but because that’s not the response I typically get when I tell someone I work for Santa Barbara County’s only full-time, online news source.

More typically, when I say that, the response is, “Oh, Noozhawk. That’s great. I get your email every morning.”

I began this gig in the spring, after the management of the newspaper I worked for in the North County decided they didn’t need an editor. While that was shocking for me on a personal level, it’s unfortunately not a very rare occurrence these days in the newspaper business.

And while no one likes to get fired, I couldn’t be happier. I was happy to have that door closed, because I’m thrilled about the door that opened.

Most newspapers today seem to spend most of their energy trying not to disappear. I can tell you from personal experience that it’s a demoralizing existence.

In contrast, what’s so exciting to me about Noozhawk is the remarkable trajectory we are following in terms of readership and web traffic — and the ability to truly connect with and serve the community.

Our year-over-year comparisons consistently are showing tremendous growth — 35 percent to 40 percent — in visitors and page views. And in the last three months, we have seen some of the best traffic in our 4½-year history.

So while most newspapers spend every day trying not to die, the Noozhawk team spends every day mapping out a very bright future.

But back to the question: What is Noozhawk?

Simply put, it’s an online-only, nearly 24/7 news source for the greater Santa Barbara area. We offer a fairly unique combination of high-quality journalism and valuable, contributed content.

My friend and boss, Bill Macfadyen, puts it quite succinctly: “We give our readers the content they want.”

One interesting aspect about Noozhawk is the number of people who receive our e-Bulletin each morning — about 8,000 at last count. Even more amazing is the fact that more than a third of recipients open that email every day, which is an astounding “open rate” in the email newsletter world.

Ironically, one of our frustrations is that a significant number of our readers think the e-Bulletin IS Noozhawk. As good as it often is, it’s not.

Rather, the e-Bulletin is simply a sampler of the content we publish on our website each day.

If you aren’t going to our website — www.noozhawk.com — you are seeing only a fraction of the quality content we provide each day. You’re nibbling on the appetizers but missing the main course.

There are other ways to keep up with us as well. You can “like” us on Facebook, and you can follow us on Twitter: @noozhawk.

Every time we post new stories on our website, we post an update on Facebook and tweet it on Twitter. It’s a great way to keep current with the news.

I also invite you to follow me personally on Twitter: @tombol. I tweet our breaking news throughout the day, and add a few other observations as well.

So what is Noozhawk?

I hope you’ll take the time to really find out the answer to that question, and let me know what you think.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 