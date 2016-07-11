Tom Bolton: Let Me Say a Few Words About Online Comments

Against my better judgment, I’m going to make a few comments — about comments on the Noozhawk website.

I’ll start out by saying the optimistic part of me sees online commenting as a potentially wonderful and powerful forum for discussing and debating matters of community interest.

But years of reading every comment that is posted — something my colleagues and I do — yields a much more pessimistic reality.

For every interesting, insightful or useful comment that is posted, there are many more that are foolish, insipid, inaccurate, dead wrong, bigoted and/or downright mean and nasty.

Moreover, the anonymity that our commenting system allows — and which most commenters take advantage of — breeds widespread incivility and a lack of respect for opposing views.

Anonymity seems to encourage a highly antagonistic and polarized discourse that, in my opinion, does not serve our community well.

As a longtime newspaper editor in a previous life, I spent many years in a world where comments — in the form of letters to the editor — required the writer to take responsibility for them. You had to sign your name for all to see or your letter didn’t get published.

But in the Internet Age, anonymity is common and accepted.

I don’t think that’s a good thing.

To be frank, I have little respect for commenters who hide behind screen names. Most of them will give you some rationale or excuse for doing so, but to me it’s mostly BS.

I wish people would have the courage of their convictions.

We at Noozhawk have had lengthy discussions about our comments — whether to have them at all, if people should be required to identify themselves, and how much to “moderate” or police them. Ad nauseam.

We regularly are urged to jettison comments altogether — by people who believe the low level of discourse erodes the otherwise high quality of our website.

I can’t say they’re wrong, but we’ve resisted, largely on the theory that more voices, however flawed, are preferable to fewer voices in a democratic society.

Beyond the philosophical questions about comments, there are some practical details that often are misunderstood or misconstrued. So, allow me to offer some guidance.

Almost without exception, we at Noozhawk really — and I mean really — do not care about your politics. We do not post or delete comments based on whether they are conservative, liberal, or anything else. Ever.

Let me say that again: We don’t care.

We do insist that you follow our rules, which are clearly stated at the bottom of each story and in our Terms of Use. They are intended, however vainly, to encourage civil discourse.

If you don’t follow the rules, you should expect your comment to be deleted.

And please understand, this is our website, and we get to set the rules and decide whether they are being followed. Penalties for violations are spelled out in our rules.

That’s not censorship. Every commenter is free to set up his or her own website and comment to his or her heart’s content.

As dad may have told you: “My house, my rules.”

If you include links in a comment, it will automatically be held for moderation. Every time.

Unfortunately, we have to do this due to the constant assault from spammers. Forgo the links and you’ll avoid this problem.

There also are word filters in place that automatically hold comments for moderation.

Some are obvious — expletives for example — and others simply have no place on a website that is intended for a general audience of all ages.

Occasionally, a word will unintentionally trigger the filter, especially one that can have multiple meanings.

You should know we are a small staff, and we try to keep up with the moderation process.

But you also should know it’s not one of our higher priorities — our main mission is to report and bring you the news.

There are times when it takes us a while to get to moderation. Simple solution: Follow the rules and avoid links.

Readers have the ability to flag comments they believe violate our rules. Doing so takes the comments offline until they can be reviewed.

In truth, the majority of those that are flagged are reposted after moderation. They do not violate our rules.

It’s truly not helpful to flag a comment just because you don’t like what the person has to say. That just wastes our time.

Also, being mean or thoughtless doesn’t automatically disqualify a comment. While we prefer that comments not fall into these categories, we’re not here to be your nannies.

Just being a jerk will not necessarily lead to your comments being deleted. But you should know, we don’t like jerks, nor do most people.

And sometime if someone is being a big enough jerk, we delete his or her comments. Again, our site, our rules and judgment.

If you have a problem or concern about the comments, please contact us via email — [email protected] — before you accuse us of some nefarious deed. Typically there’s a reasonable explanation.

Finally, my best advice to anyone who doesn’t like the comments is quite simple.

Don’t read them.

Ignore them.

Pretend they don’t exist.

You’ll probably be happier for it.

Now then, let the comments begin.

