Tom Bolton: Much to Be Thankful for as 2013 Draws to Close

New Year's typically is a time of reflection, a somewhat arbitrary date on which we look back and look forward.

I think it's also a good time to stop and say thanks to all the people who contribute in so many ways to our lives.

Here at Noozhawk, we have much to be grateful for, and many people to thank.

So at the risk of seeming Pollyannish, I hope you'll indulge me for a few minutes.

First and foremost, I'd need to thank our amazing team — a small crew who labors every day so we can live up to our motto of providing "the freshest news" for our community.

This has been a record-setting year for Noozhawk in almost every way, and they all make it possible.

Noozhawk founder/publisher Bill Macfadyen and Kim Clark, our vice president of business development, are the ideal business partners. Each brings great talent and dedication to our endeavor.

Our intrepid news team — reporters Lara Cooper, Giana Magnoli and Gina Potthoff — is the best in the region, in my opinion.

I'm tempted to say Michelle Nelson, our managing editor, is my right-hand woman, but most days she does so much it would be more accurate to say she's both the right and the left hands.

We also have a great iSociety team — Melissa Walker and Rochelle Rose — who are out and about at seemingly every major social event.

Laura Bolton, our creative designer, and Frankie Victoria, our marketing assistant and New Media guru, also have both helped us in so many ways.

Of course, we are blessed to have so many people in the community who contribute to our website on a regular basis that I can't name them all.

But special thanks go to outstanding photographers Fritz Olenberger and Gary Lambert, who regularly cover community events and breaking news for us. And to the Urban Hikers, Peter Hartmann and Stacey Wright, relative newcomers to the Noozhawk flock.

Our contingent of columnists and freelance writers is also too large to name, but they all provide interesting and unique content for us — and, more important, for you the readers. We thank them for their efforts.

Thanks, too, to our friends on the KEYT-TV News team, who regularly contribute photos and other content to Noozhawk. We have a great partnership with the journalists up on TV Hill that we believe benefits both our readers and their viewers.

I would be remiss if I didn't say thanks to all the public information officers who keep us informed and indulge our late-night and pesky calls and emails. The best of them make all the difference in the world in our ability to keep the public informed.

We also need to thank all of our advertisers and sponsors, without whose support there simply would not be a Noozhawk. We hope you will thank them and patronize their businesses.

As well, there are the members of our Hawks Club, whose voluntarily paid subscriptions help us thrive and grow.

And, finally, there are you the readers. In ever growing numbers, you are turning to Noozhawk for complete, accurate and timely news and information about our communities.

You expect a lot of us, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

So to all: Thank you, and have a safe and happy 2014.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.