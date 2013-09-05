Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:56 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 

Tom Bolton: News Is What You, the Readers, Decide It Is

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 5, 2013 | 7:48 p.m.

What is news?

That's a question the Noozhawk flock confronts every day, and the hard reality is there's not a simple single answer to the question.

After spending more than 30 years in the news business, I could tell you that news is what we — the almighty journalists — say it is.

There's some truth to that, and that's certainly a view that many news people — and their audiences — cling to quite tenaciously.

But I would be wrong.

What I've learned over the years — and especially in nearly a year and half with Noozhawk — is that news is what you, the readers, say it is.

One of the most impressive things about working for an online-only news organization is that we know exactly what you're reading. It's called analytics, and it's amazing.

We're able to track — week by week, day by day, even minute by minute — which stories you are reading. We know what resonates with our readers, including how long they spend on a given story.

That's something traditional newspapers — what my partner, Bill Macfadyen, calls "fossil media" — simply cannot do.

So, what is news?

First and foremost, you the readers want to know what's happening in the here and now. You want to be informed about brush fires, traffic accidents, shark attacks, and murder and mayhem.

When breaking news happens, the undeniable fact is that our website traffic soars. Virtually every week, more and more of you turn to Noozhawk as your preferred source for the latest breaking news.

Over the years, I've been told countless times by readers that they want more "good news."

That's definitely what people say ... and the fact is, Noozhawk is chock full of good news.

But our analytics tell us that, beyond everything else, you want breaking news — the more spectacular the better.

As a small company, we're limited in what news we can cover on a given day. We have a dedicated and talented staff — I would go so far as to say they're the best in the region — but there's no way we can cover everything.

We try to stay focused on those stories that we think are most important and have the greatest impact on the community. We cover schools, local government, feature stories and more.

And, of course breaking news — as much as we can muster.

Based on our Internet traffic over the last year, I would say you agree with our approach. Our website traffic is growing at an incredible rate.

We've set records for website visits and page views in four of the last five months, which suggests we're doing something right.

And what's totally cool is that you help us with that process. Many of the stories we cover are the result of tips and questions we receive from readers. In a very real way, you are our eyes and ears in the community.

The fact is, defining "news" is no easy task. If I were to ask 10 of you to name the top story on any given day, I'd probably get at least nine different answers. And that's OK.

To me, the most important thing is that, increasingly, you are turning to Noozhawk for the most complete and up-to-date news about our community.

We take this responsibility very seriously, and appreciate the confidence you place in us.

But we are not perfect, and I would be grateful for any suggestions you'd like to share on how we could do better, or a big story we are missing.

I also would be grateful if you would consider signing up for a voluntary membership in our Hawks Club. For a mere $1 a week — or more, if you're so inclined — you can become a full-fledged member of the club, and help support the kind of high-quality journalism we know our community wants and deserves. (Click here for more information.)

I hope to hear from you.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 