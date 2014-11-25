Tom Donohue: Congress Has the Opportunity to Guide U.S. in New Direction

Americans sent the clear message to lawmakers on Election Day that they want a new direction. The 114th Congress, which will convene in January, has the opportunity to show them that it can get things done — and do the right things for our economy and our country.

Trade would be a good place to start. President Barack Obama and leaders in Congress have signaled that trade is ripe for bipartisan progress.

Priority one should be passing Trade Promotion Authority (TPA), which would strengthen the hand of U.S. negotiators and help them get a good deal for American companies and workers.

We need to be ready for the major trade deals that are moving forward, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership. These deals would boost our economy and add millions of jobs for U.S. workers — but we won’t be able to secure them without TPA. Congress must also extend the Export-Import Bank’s charter so that more businesses can sell their goods abroad.

Energy should be another area of focus. It has been one of the few bright spots in our economy. Congress and the administration should take the needed legislative and regulatory steps to produce more American energy in all forms and in an environmentally responsible manner — and sell this energy around the world.

The long fight for approval of the Keystone XL pipeline hit the six-year mark this fall. Last week the House passed a bill to force the president to authorize the pipeline, but the Senate defeated it. The incoming Senate majority has vowed to revive these efforts, and we’re counting on these lawmakers to finish the job.

Writing and passing a fiscally responsible budget would also help restore Americans’ confidence in the ability of lawmakers to govern. It’s one of the most basic but important duties that Congress holds. The next budget should lay the groundwork for entitlement reform, tax reform, and long-term surface transportation and aviation bills.

Lawmakers can smooth the way for a new direction in the next Congress by addressing some immediate priorities during the lame-duck session now under way. They should take a government shutdown off the table by passing appropriations bills to fund government operations. And they should move quickly to renew critical policies that are due to sunset at the end of the year, including expiring tax provisions and the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act.

Unless lawmakers heed the voters’ call for responsible action on the right policies, they will deepen public distrust and squander a rich opportunity to do good things for our country. It’s time to get down to business.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.