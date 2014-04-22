Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Are We Breaking America’s Promise of a Brighter Future?

By Tom Donohue | April 22, 2014 | 1:09 p.m.

What’s more American than working to provide your children with a better life than you lived?

The generational promise that the old would make sacrifices so the young can have greater opportunities is being threatened by the crushing burdens of America’s ballooning entitlement programs. These programs will not only saddle our children with massive amounts of debt in the future, but are today crowding out critical investments that will be key to our long-term growth and prosperity.

The costs of our entitlement programs — Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security — are soaring and unsustainable. In less than 10 years, entitlement programs will cost our economy $3 trillion annually. Not a single major entitlement program is projected to be financially solvent in 20 years. To keep Social Security and Medicare going for another 75 years would take $40 trillion — money that, by the way, we don’t have.

Why is this happening? Demographics are a driving factor. America is graying. Soon one-third of Americans will be retired, and they will spend one-third of their lives in retirement. And while the number of Americans over 65 will jump by 75 percent over the next decade, those of working age will nudge up by just 7 percent — meaning that fewer are paying into the system. Rising health-care costs and poorly designed programs are also big parts of the problem.

Consigning our children and grandchildren to a future of debt is bad enough. Shortchanging investments they will need for our economy to grow and prosper is unacceptable. Today, entitlement programs and interest payments on our debt gobble up 85 percent of all the revenue the federal government collects in federal income and social security taxes. This leaves little left over for critical priorities like reforming our failing public education system, modernizing and maintaining our crumbling infrastructure, and conducting basic research that helps drive innovation.

This is not a future befitting a great nation. Americans have been promised a better, brighter future — and we can still give it to them. By making relatively modest reforms to our entitlement programs now, we can preserve a safety net for the poor, sick and elderly. And we can slow the explosive rate of entitlement spending growth before it drives the nation into insolvency, squeezes out funding for every other important national priority, or forces economy-crushing tax hikes.

We can take steps now to prevent the most predictable crisis in history — or we can wait until reality catches up with us and slaps us with a full-blown catastrophe. It’s up to our leaders to face the facts, step up to the challenge and act now to preserve America’s promise for every generation.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 