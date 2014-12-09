Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:46 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Better Regulations Can Promote Jobs and Good Government

By Tom Donohue | December 9, 2014 | 12:30 p.m.

Last month, the voters said their government is not working properly and must be reformed. One of the best government reform efforts would be to modernize our regulatory system.

When the business community complains about regulations, many people believe that it’s just trying to cut corners. But businesses do recognize the need for regulations to ensure workplace safety and protect public health. What they don’t like is a regulatory system that is increasingly opaque and driven by political agendas, lacks basic accountability, often employs flawed data and questionable science, ignores congressional intent, and too often prevents citizens from effectively weighing in on proposed rules.

With a $2 trillion price tag in compliance costs, an increasing number of huge and complex rules, and a permitting process that makes it virtually impossible to build anything, Americans deserve to know whether they are getting their money’s worth and what impact rules have on jobs, small businesses, and our economic and personal freedoms.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce advocates for regulatory reform that adheres to four commonsense, bipartisan principles.

The first is accountability. Congress needs to exercise rigorous oversight of the federal agencies. This includes insisting on an up-or-down vote on the largest and most costly regulations and more carefully crafting legislation so that congressional intent is perfectly clear and regulators’ discretion in writing rules is limited.

The second principle is transparency. Nothing would ensure greater transparency than eliminating sue and settle agreements, where advocacy groups sue the Environmental Protection Agency or another federal agency. With little to no pushback, the agency agrees to a settlement and a court signs off. As a result, the key decisions about how and when to issue new regulations are made in secret, entirely outside of the normal rule-making process.

The third principle is to allow meaningful participation by stakeholders and citizens. Agencies should be required to inform the public of pending regulatory decisions on high-impact rules early in the process, share their data and economic models, and allow adequate time for comments.

The fourth principle is simple: When it comes to the permitting process, let’s be safe but swift. Today, major energy, infrastructure and other projects cannot be built or even granted a permit because of a broken environmental review process. With commonsense reforms, we don’t need to choose between speed and safety. We can have both, and we need both.

It’s time to restore accountability, transparency, public participation, and efficiency to our regulatory system and our government. This will remain a top priority for the Chamber of Commerce in 2015.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 