Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fair with Haze 59º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Bigger Government Doesn’t Mean Better Governing

By Tom Donohue | November 13, 2013 | 8:33 a.m.

Oh, the irony. After botching the launch of the health-care exchanges, the government is calling the private sector to the rescue. President Barack Obama phoned Verizon and, in a twist on the company’s famous tagline, asked: “Can you help me now?”

Though a private company created the various parts of the federal exchange website, the government took those pieces and attempted, unsuccessfully, to assemble them. Almost half a trillion taxpayer dollars later, we have a nonfunctioning website. Meanwhile, millions of Americans who buy individual health insurance in the private marketplace are being told that their existing plans are being canceled because they don’t meet the exacting criteria of the Affordable Care Act.

These disruptions are emblematic of Obamacare as a whole — it’s a huge, complex, government-directed scheme that seeks to transform the health-care system — which accounts for one-sixth of the economy. Unfortunately, the “kinks and glitches” have only just begun.

There are some things that only the federal government can do and must do well. National security is one such critical function. Building and maintaining a seamless national transportation infrastructure is another. Enhanced border control and an effective national employee verification system will be essential components of comprehensive immigration reform, and these must be federal responsibilities, too.

Yet policymakers must be far more discerning in determining when a societal need warrants a federal program or response. States, localities, companies, schools, community organizations and the people themselves are often better equipped with better and more workable solutions. This is surely the case with something as personal and individualized as health care.

While American health care needs improvement and reform, the notion of trying to devise a federally operated one-size-fits-all system enveloping more than 300 million people begs the question: “What in the world were they thinking?”

Thomas Jefferson said: “A wise and frugal government, which shall leave men free to regulate their own pursuits of industry and improvement, and shall not take from the mouth of labor the bread it has earned — this is the sum of good government.”

Thomas Paine was more succinct: “That government is best which governs least.” President Ronald Reagan’s more modern take was equally insightful: “You can’t be for big government and still be for the small guy.”

The times and needs have changed since those great Americans walked the Earth. But, still, there is wisdom in their words, which we ought to heed every time a new proposal is offered to have the government take over that which has traditionally been handled by the states, private enterprise and free people.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 