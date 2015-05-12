Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:56 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Four Things Ex-Im Bank Opponents Don’t Want You to Know

By Tom Donohue | May 12, 2015 | 4:17 p.m.

If you look at the facts about America’s Export-Import Bank, there’s no compelling case against it. Perhaps that’s why opponents of renewing the bank’s charter — which will expire on June 30 without congressional action — are going out of their way to avoid the truth. Instead, they are promoting a false and cynical narrative that threatens the 164,000 U.S. workers and $27.5 billion in exports that the bank supports.

Here are four things these opponents don’t want you to know about the Ex-Im Bank:

» It helps small businesses. Nearly 90 percent of Ex-Im’s transactions support exports by small and midsize companies. Loans and loan guarantees by the bank enable these companies to reach foreign markets and customers. Many small businesses, like Maryland-based Patton Electronics, do the majority of their business overseas and rely on the continued availability of Ex-Im financing to stay operational and keep their workers on the job.

» It fills a need in the market. Shutting down the Ex-Im Bank would eliminate critical financing options for many small businesses. Commercial banks generally won’t accept foreign receivables as collateral for small-business loans. Without the bank, companies like Patton would have nowhere else to turn. Bobby Patton, the company’s president and CEO, said that Patton would shrink by 70 percent if Ex-Im is not reauthorized. Thousands of other small businesses would be similarly affected, which is why they’ve flocked to Washington in droves to urge their lawmakers to act by June 30.

» It costs the taxpayer nothing. Far from being a subsidy for corporations, Ex-Im charges fees for its services. This has allowed the bank to send to the Treasury $7 billion more than it received in appropriations for program and administrative costs since 1990. However, the real return on investment comes in job creation and export growth. And because Ex-Im financing is backed by the collateral of goods being exported, it exposes U.S. taxpayers to very little risk, boasting a default rate lower than commercial banks.

» It helps the United States maintain its competitive edge in the global economy. Without the bank, American companies would be shut out of huge business opportunities overseas because support from an official export credit agency such as Ex-Im is required for a company even to bid on nearly all overseas infrastructure projects. The export credit agencies of our top trading partners provided about 18 times more export credit assistance to their exporters than Ex-Im did for U.S. exporters last year. Closing the bank would unilaterally disarm the United States in global markets, resulting immediately in lost U.S. jobs.

The facts are on the side of reauthorizing the Ex-Im Bank. Lawmakers must do the right thing and renew the bank by June 30.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 