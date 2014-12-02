Tom Donohue: May Your Holiday Shopping Be Merry ... and Safe

The holiday shopping season is now in full swing. On Black Friday, countless Americans ventured out into shopping malls and retail stores in search of the perfect gift or a great deal. Millions more continued their shopping online Monday, participating in what has officially been dubbed Cyber Monday.

Many consumers anticipate with excitement the moment a loved one opens up a carefully selected gift. But what if that gift winds up being a knock-off, a pirated copy or, worse, an unsafe and illicit replica of the true product? The reality is that the surge in holiday gift-giving brings a surge in counterfeit activity that targets and can harm consumers.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Brand Council, one in three consumers has been tricked into buying low-quality imposter products online. The results of a dubious purchase can range from disappointing to downright dangerous.

A common way consumers are duped is through knock-off luxury goods. Skilled counterfeiters can pass off fakes as the real deal, ripping off both consumers and designers. For shoppers to be certain that they are getting authentic products, they should carefully study labels and packaging and stick with reputable retailers and businesses. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

A potentially deadly form of fraud is counterfeit toys. Many parents will search high and low for the popular new toy that is flying off the shelves, and it can be tempting to purchase any one you can get your hands on — no matter the source. But selling counterfeit toys is a booming market, and criminals are putting products into the hands of children that are often made of hazardous materials and faulty parts. Parents should use their best judgment when shopping online for toys and rely on trusted brands and websites.

High-tech products are hot items during the holidays, and consumers should be careful when shopping for cutting-edge software at bargain-basement prices. They could end up costing more in the long run. Counterfeit and pirated software can crash computers, wipe out data, erase files or even compromise individuals’ identities. Consumers should vigorously scrutinize their online software purchases.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Intellectual Property Center and its Global Brand Council are committed to keeping consumers safe year-round by advocating for strong intellectual property protections and enforcement. They are vital to preventing consumers from being ripped off or even harmed, and essential to the innovation that keeps our economy strong and improves our lives.

But the very best way to put counterfeiters and criminals out of business is to not buy what they’re selling — so shop smart and safe this holiday season.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.