Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: May Your Holiday Shopping Be Merry ... and Safe

By Tom Donohue | December 2, 2014 | 10:50 a.m.

The holiday shopping season is now in full swing. On Black Friday, countless Americans ventured out into shopping malls and retail stores in search of the perfect gift or a great deal. Millions more continued their shopping online Monday, participating in what has officially been dubbed Cyber Monday.

Many consumers anticipate with excitement the moment a loved one opens up a carefully selected gift. But what if that gift winds up being a knock-off, a pirated copy or, worse, an unsafe and illicit replica of the true product? The reality is that the surge in holiday gift-giving brings a surge in counterfeit activity that targets and can harm consumers.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Brand Council, one in three consumers has been tricked into buying low-quality imposter products online. The results of a dubious purchase can range from disappointing to downright dangerous.

A common way consumers are duped is through knock-off luxury goods. Skilled counterfeiters can pass off fakes as the real deal, ripping off both consumers and designers. For shoppers to be certain that they are getting authentic products, they should carefully study labels and packaging and stick with reputable retailers and businesses. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

A potentially deadly form of fraud is counterfeit toys. Many parents will search high and low for the popular new toy that is flying off the shelves, and it can be tempting to purchase any one you can get your hands on — no matter the source. But selling counterfeit toys is a booming market, and criminals are putting products into the hands of children that are often made of hazardous materials and faulty parts. Parents should use their best judgment when shopping online for toys and rely on trusted brands and websites.

High-tech products are hot items during the holidays, and consumers should be careful when shopping for cutting-edge software at bargain-basement prices. They could end up costing more in the long run. Counterfeit and pirated software can crash computers, wipe out data, erase files or even compromise individuals’ identities. Consumers should vigorously scrutinize their online software purchases.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Intellectual Property Center and its Global Brand Council are committed to keeping consumers safe year-round by advocating for strong intellectual property protections and enforcement. They are vital to preventing consumers from being ripped off or even harmed, and essential to the innovation that keeps our economy strong and improves our lives.

But the very best way to put counterfeiters and criminals out of business is to not buy what they’re selling — so shop smart and safe this holiday season.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 