Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Showers in Vicinity 62º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: The State of American Business 2015

By Tom Donohue | January 20, 2015 | 10:33 a.m.

At the outset of the new year, our economy is showing some encouraging signs of life. Now we need to build momentum for long-term growth.

Our leaders have the opportunity to restore a governing center and rally around a common bipartisan cause — stronger and deeper economic growth in order to create jobs and expand opportunities for all Americans.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will be working to advance this common cause in three ways:

First, we will pursue a robust growth agenda to capitalize on extraordinary areas of potential. Expanding trade through the major agreements now under negotiation would allow U.S. businesses to sell more goods and services across the globe. Safely and responsibly developing our abundant energy resources and selling them around the world would generate more of the jobs, growth and revenues we need. Fostering technological advancement and an open, flexible Internet — free from excessive government regulation — would continue to drive prosperity and innovation in our economy. Rebuilding our infrastructure through smart, long-term investments would put people to work in a hurry, enable commerce to flow more smoothly and efficiently, and save lives through improved safety.

Second, we will push for the necessary reforms to government to ease uncertainty and support growth. Meaningful immigration reform achieved through bipartisan legislation would provide the U.S. economy with the workers it needs at all skill levels. Modernizing the regulatory system and providing relief from regulatory abuses would help restore certainty for businesses and preserve U.S. jobs. Comprehensive tax reform would help create a simpler, fairer, competitive pro-growth system. Bringing U.S. debt under control and reining in runaway entitlement spending are vital to preventing the looming entitlement crisis and would allow the United States to make investments in long-term growth and competitiveness. Addressing shortcomings in our public K-12 schools would begin to close the opportunity gap that exists for too many Americans.

Third, we will vigorously defend a set of fundamental American values that define who we are as a people and made us the most free, prosperous and compassionate country on Earth. We must continually fight to protect the right to speak freely and the right to participate in a free enterprise system where you can take a risk, work hard and achieve your dreams.

If we promote policies that support, expand, and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit — and reject or reform those that threaten it — we can realize the kind of growth that will create jobs, spread opportunity and ensure America’s competitive future.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 