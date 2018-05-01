Tom Donohue: ‘Sue’ Ya Later, 2014! Absurd Claims Are No Laughing Matter

Scores of abusive, opportunistic or just plain outrageous lawsuits were filed last year. Here are a few of the most ridiculous lawsuits of 2014.

» A New Jersey woman sued Walt Disney Co. for $250 million for allegedly basing its blockbuster tale Frozen on her life story. Spoiler alert: The film is actually based on Hans Christian Anderson’s classic The Snow Queen.

» A California alfalfa sprout lover filed a class-action suit against Jimmy John’s for leaving the sprouts off her sandwich and won, forcing the fast-food chain to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in vouchers and attorneys’ costs.

» An attorney filed a class-action suit against the City of New York charging that convicted criminals should be paid minimum wage for court-mandated community service. In this case, paying those who have committed crimes for fulfilling their sentences would cost taxpayers $56 million and enrich plaintiffs’ lawyers by $17 million.

» ESPN was hit with a $10 million lawsuit for showing a snoozing fan during a telecast Major League Baseball game. The napping fan claimed that the sports network intentionally inflicted emotional distress.

» A “shocking and menacing” TV series poster in the New York City Subway startled a passenger and allegedly caused her to fall down a set of stairs, prompting her to sue the public transportation system for injuries and subsequent nightmares.

» Proving that no good deed goes unpunished, a Colorado man trapped in his overturned car during a flood went on to sue for $500,000 the very rescuers who saved him.

» Just weeks after filing a personal injury lawsuit, a Utah man claiming to be seriously and permanently debilitated was caught on film pushing a massive boulder off a ledge in a national park.

As absurd as these suits may be, they are no laughing matter. Lawsuit abuse takes a massive collective toll on our society and economy, undermining our justice system and heaping massive costs on families, communities and businesses.

To read more about these lawsuits and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to promote civil justice reform in 2015, visit FacesOfLawsuitAbuse.org.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.