Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 5:14 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: The Fight for Free Speech Rages On

By Tom Donohue | July 8, 2014 | 12:05 p.m.

Last week, Americans gathered with friends and loved ones to observe the Fourth of July and to celebrate our nation’s hard-won freedom. But we must not forget that the fight for some of our liberties goes on today.

Many of the earliest Americans flocked to our shores to escape oppressive governments that stifled free speech and stymied political participation. Those patriots fought, and many died, so that we could enjoy the right to petition our government without fear, intimidation or undue regulation. They fought so that we would have the right to speak — and even voice controversial opinions — without being tarred and feathered in the public square.

Those are rights that we often take for granted, but they are under threat. There are some who want to silence the voice of our nation’s job creators. They don’t want the business community to have a say in the political process or to voice ideas on policy.

Unelected bureaucrats are issuing regulatory edicts that bypass our elected representatives in Congress. President Barack Obama continues to push the bounds of his executive power, attempting to sidestep the legislative branch when it fails to advance the White House agenda.

The Internal Revenue Service — apparently unchastened by last year’s revelation that it had been singling out and punishing conservative-leaning groups — is today seeking new ways to smother political free speech. With the backing of the administration, the agency is proposing new regulations to drastically curtail the activities of organizations that fall into certain tax categories. Such a proposal would install the IRS as a primary political speech regulator and empower revenue agents to dictate to civic groups what kind of political speech they can engage in, when, and how much.

And in the most overt attempt to trample free speech yet, there’s an outrageous proposal in the Senate to rewrite the First Amendment to give Congress significant control over what constitutes political free speech. Do these lawmakers sincerely believe that they know better how to protect Americans’ rights than the Founding Fathers or the Supreme Court? Or are they playing political games with our Constitution in an election year? Either way, it won’t stand.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will fight these end runs around our democracy and any efforts to silence different voices — even those we may not agree with. In fact, we welcome the views and voices of our opponents. It’s our shared right to debate the issues, to support the candidates we believe in, and to let the public decide based on the merits of our ideas and the strength of our arguments.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 