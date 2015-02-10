Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:54 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Tax and Spend Budget Will Hinder, Not Help, Economic Growth

By Tom Donohue | February 10, 2015 | 9:44 a.m.

Remember when Congress passed and the president signed into law the Budget Control Act of 2011 to force Washington to cut back on its drunken sailor spending habits? The administration seems to have forgotten — or has chosen to ignore it.

Its 2016 budget blueprint blows the lid off of those spending restraints; doubles down on an agenda of bigger government, higher taxes and wealth distribution; and fails to address the fundamental drivers of runaway spending — entitlement programs.

The president’s budget is more of a political document than an operational plan. It includes major increases in new government spending programs, such as subsidies for childhood education and green energy as well as a brand new community college entitlement for all American students. Things that might be nice if money grew on trees! The total price tag of the budget for 2016 is $4 trillion — a full trillion-dollar increase over government spending in 2008.

And who’s going to foot the bill? The American taxpayers. The proposal includes about $1.6 trillion in new taxes, including tax hikes on capital gains, financial institutions, and profits that companies earn overseas. The administration’s budget whizzes are counting on an 11 percent spike in tax revenues in 2016 — a significant infusion of cash for Washington to spread around as it sees fit.

What’s glaringly absent from the proposal is any acknowledgement of — much less any attempt to fix — the unsustainable entitlement programs that are the primary drivers of our rising deficits. Medicare and Social Security will keep growing until their trust funds run out, while Medicaid’s burden on federal and state budgets will continue to soar. The president’s own plan envisions a budget that never comes close to being balanced and adds almost $7 trillion to the national debt.

The president calls this approach of bigger government, higher taxes and greater wealth distribution “middle class economics.” But the last time we checked, you can’t tax and spend your way to prosperity. You can’t redistribute your way to economic growth. And fostering further dependency on the federal government is no way to create opportunity or lift incomes.

With this budget, the president has missed an opportunity to outline a positive, bipartisan agenda that will restore fiscal fitness and create the one thing essential to solving our nation’s greatest domestic challenge — stronger economic growth.

This proposal is only the opening volley in what’s sure to be a vigorous debate over our nation’s finances. We hope that lawmakers will not seek to divvy up the existing economic pie but instead pursue policies that will grow the economic pie to support more jobs, spur growth and expand opportunity.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 