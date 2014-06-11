Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Welcoming Small Businesses to Washington

By Tom Donohue | June 11, 2014 | 9:33 a.m.

When the U.S. Chamber of Commerce held its first small-business summit 10 years ago, we knew that entrepreneurs and small companies all over the country were already making huge contributions to their local economies by creating jobs, driving growth and extending opportunities to others.

But we believed that by coming to Washington, small businesses could not only amplify their voices in the nation’s capital but also return to their communities with new resources and fresh energy to make an even more significant impact. And so the summit was born.

Ten years later, America’s Small Business Summit, the Chamber of Commerce’s signature event, is bigger than ever, drawing more than 700 employers and entrepreneurs from 39 states and the District of Columbia.

This year, participants will hear from nationally recognized leaders, network with peers, and draw inspiration from the achievements of other small businesses through the DREAM BIG Small Business of the Year Award program. They will also have the opportunity to lend their voices to the debate and advocate for the issues that are important to them and their businesses by meeting with their representatives on Capitol Hill. When small businesses speak, our leaders listen.

The voices — and contributions — of America’s small businesses are needed more than ever. Small business is the engine of America’s economy. We’ve got to fire it up and accelerate growth. If small businesses across America are given the freedom, flexibility and certainty to expand and hire, they can be the difference between a so-so recovery and a strong one. They can help drive down unemployment and put more jobs and opportunities within reach of a greater number of Americans.

The Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to help businesses of every size succeed. To that end, we’re all over Washington, across the country and around the world advocating for policies that will allow business to lead the recovery. We’re urging our leaders to seize opportunities in trade, energy and immigration. We’re putting forward solutions on challenges ranging from education and health care to regulatory and legal reform. We’re pushing for principled leadership on fiscal issues and calling for urgently needed reforms to our entitlement system and tax code. And we’re involved in the 2014 elections — because the best way to ensure good policy is to elect good policymakers!

The Chamber of Commerce relies on the support and engagement of America’s small businesses. Because of their impact in their communities and their contributions to our economy, they have real influence in Washington. We look forward to welcoming them to the nation’s capital this week.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 