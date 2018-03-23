Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:07 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Tom Fisher Joins Montecito Bank & Trust’s Wealth Management Division

By Jamie Perez for Montecito Bank & Trust | March 23, 2018 | 7:30 p.m.
Montecito Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Tom Fisher has joined the bank as senior vice president and senior portfolio manager, reporting to Peter Madlem, chief investment officer.

With deep roots in the banking industry and a passion for exceptional service, Fisher is a highly distinguished portfolio manager with a focused and knowledgeable approach to providing his clients with objective investment advice and unparalleled results.

“I’ve known Tom professionally for more than 20 years and I am thrilled that he has joined us,” said Jeff Pittman, executive vice president and director of Wealth Management. “He is an exceptionally talented, experienced and thoughtful investment professional who will further enhance the world-class team that Peter Madlem has built at Montecito Bank & Trust. Tom will be a member of the bank’s investment policy committee where his deep experience in portfolio construction, impact investing, and tactical asset allocation will contribute to our robust investment process.”

Fisher brings more than 30 years of investment management experience in both the Santa Barbara and San Diego communities. He grew up in Santa Barbara, and eventually made his way to San Diego, where he attended college.

He started his career as a portfolio manager with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, then Northern Trust and most recently served as the senior investment strategist for Wells Fargo Private Bank in San Diego. There he managed more than $800 million in assets for individuals, families, private foundations and other charitable organizations.

Community impact, giving back and integrity are important to Fisher, and he looks forward to working for an organization with similar core values.

Fisher was an active member of the San Diego community as past president of the Torrey Pines Rotary Club and Treasurer of the San Diego Downtown Breakfast Rotary. He also volunteered with the Financial Planning Association to provide pro-bono financial planning to wounded military veterans and their families.

Fisher earned his master of science degree and bachelor of science degree from San Diego State University. He is a chartered financial analyst and a certified financial planner. He enjoys spending time with his wife and their family, especially his two young grandchildren.

Jamie Perez is the marketing manager for Montecito Bank & Trust.

 

