Tom Fox On a Roll, Back on His Motorcycle and Enjoying Life with New Joints

If you happen to be driving along Highway 101 this Labor Day, don’t be surprised if you see Tom Fox joyfully zipping along on his Ducati. It’s become a fun ritual for him.

It wasn’t always that way, however.

Not long ago, Fox spent nearly a year in a wheelchair. He was suffering from years of arthritis and avascular necrosis (loss of blood to the bone) in his hips and shoulders. His wife would drive him and his wheelchair to his job as the service director of a local German auto dealership.

And he certainly wasn’t riding his motorcycle up the coast.

But now, he’s walking to work.

So, what happened?

Fox has a long history of adventure and activity — he’d been riding motorcycles since 1969; he’d been a professional scuba instructor and enjoyed diving to explore old shipwrecks in the Great Lakes.

Then, pain and mobility issues started taking a toll on his joints. He had his first shoulder replacement in 2000 in another state, followed by three different implants in his right shoulder.

Fortunately, after that, he moved to Santa Barbara and discovered the Cottage Center for Orthopedics when he needed other joint replacements. The Cottage Center for Orthopedics has earned the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission, America’s foremost independent health-care accrediting agency, as well as the Blue Distinction Center designation from the national Blue Cross Blue Shield companies.

A few years ago, Fox had both hips replaced by Dr. Bryan Emmerson. Then, last February, he had his left shoulder replaced by Dr. Graham Hurvitz. Those procedures at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital helped him return to the active lifestyle he loved: walking, working and motorcycle riding. He no longer needs a wheelchair.

To stay healthy, Fox and his wife of 44 years participate in Cottage Health’s Healthy Balance program to maintain their fitness and mobility.

When asked if he has any pain in his new joints, he chuckled, “I’m 66 years old; the implants are the most pain-free part of my body.”

