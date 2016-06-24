Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:59 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Tom Hopkins, Annie Kunz Lead Last-Chance Meet for Olympic Trials

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | June 24, 2016 | 6:10 p.m.

Tom Hopkins of the Santa Barbara Track Club turned in some good marks and took the first-day lead in the decathlon in a last-chance meet at Carpinteria High to qualify for next week’s U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Annie Kunz of Texas A&M is the leader in a tight heptathlon competition. She scored 3,591 points after four events and holds an 89-point advantage over Chari Hawkins of the SBTC.

Hopkins totaled 4,013 points after five events in the decathlon. Japheth Cato of Altis Club is second with 3,959 points and Richard Roethel is third with 3,984.

The qualifying standards are 7,900 points for the decathlon and 6,150 for the heptathlon.

Hopkins had the day’s best marks in the 100 meters (10.89), long jump (24-04) and 400 meters (47.50). Cato posted the second-best shot put mark of 44-06 1/4 and tied Roethel for the best high jump at 6-7 ¾.

Ben Kirkwood of the SBTC also cleared 6-7 ¾.

Carpinteria High’s Chance Wright and Daniel Burquez and former Dos Pueblos standout Steven Scarvelis competed in the decathlon. Scarvelis has 3,217 points, Wright 2,355 and Burquez 2,350.

SBTC’s Tom Fitzsimmons, an Olympic Trials qualifier, competed in the shot put and threw 42-03 ¼, which was the fifth best mark of the day.

In women’s competition, trials qualifier Barbara Nwaba of the SBTC clocked 13.76 in the 100 hurdles and posted the best shot put mark of 48-02 ½. Qualifier Sharon Day of Asics threw 46-03 ¾ in the shot put and cleared 5-08 ¾ in the high jump.

In the full heptathlon, Kunz cleared a meet-best of 5-10 in the high jump, was No. 2 in the 200 (24.68) and third in 100 hurdles (13.68). She was sixth shot put (41-02).

The heptathlon has seven competitors and the decathlon 11.

The meet is being hosted by the Santa Barbara Track Club.

