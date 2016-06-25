Tom Hopkins, Chari Hawkins Claim Titles at Last-Chance Meet for Olympic Trials

Track & Field

Tom Hopkins and Chari Hawkins of the Santa Barbara Track Club won titles at a last-chance decathlon-heptathlon meet in Carpinteria on Saturday, but neither scored enough points to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

Hopkins won the decathlon with 7,485 points and Hawkins scored 5,872 to capture the heptathlon. The qualifying standards were 7,900 and 6,150 points, respectively.

Hopkins had best second-day marks of 14.52 in the 110 hurdles and 4:20.57 in the 1500 meters. He led five decathletes with more than 7,000 points. Japheth Cato of Altis Club, who cleared 17-0 1/2 in the pole vault, finished second with 7,446 points followed by Henry Vildsola with 7,365 and Richard Roethel and Calvin Sullins with 7,104. Former Dos Pueblos standout Steven Scarvelis was sixth with 6,413 points.

Chance Wright of Carpinteria High was the top prep boys competitor with 4,366 points. Sandra Harness was the winning high school heptathlete with 3,076 points.

The meet was hosted by the Santa Barbara Track Club.

