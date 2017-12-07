Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:17 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 
Good for Santa Barbara 2017

Tom Purcell: Charitable Giving Is an American Tradition

By Tom Purcell | @PurcellTom | December 7, 2017 | 1:45 p.m.

Ah, the giving season is upon us — the best time of the year to be an American.

According to Giving USA 2017: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2016, American giving rose to $390 billion last year — a 3 percent increase over the prior year.

Americans give around 3 percent of our collective income to charity — more than the citizens of any other country. Better yet, these are individual Americans, not the government, who are generating the lion’s share of the contributions.

According to the National Philanthropic Trust, the vast majority of U.S. citizens donate to charity — and 91 percent of high net-worth households do. Although most of the contributions come in small amounts, the average household contribution equals $2,520 — no small amount of generosity.

Giving USA says individual Americans gave an estimated $281.86 billion in 2016 — an increase of 3.9 percent over the prior year. Individual giving accounted for 72 percent of all charitable giving in 2016.

The balance of giving, some 28 percent, came from foundations ($59.28 billion), bequests ($30.36 billion) and corporations ($18.55 billion).

In 2016, the U.S. government gave about $40 billion in foreign aid to more than 100 countries — only about 10 percent of what our individuals and private organizations gave.

The fact is America is the most generous country on Earth, and most of the giving is coming from individuals sharing their hard-earned dough.

According to a 2006 report by journalist John Stossel, Americans give 3½ times more, per capita, than the French, 7 times more than the Germans and 14 times more than the Italians.

Though not all Americans are as generous as they could be.

One might assume that the more liberal folks in America — folks who voice their concerns about the poor — would be more likely to donate to charitable causes. But that turns out to be a myth.

Stossel set up a Salvation Army bucket in two places: San Francisco and in Sioux Falls, S.D.

San Francisco has a lot more dough and a lot of people who classify themselves as politically liberal; only 14 percent of the people who live there attend church. Sioux Falls is a rural, middle-class community in which half the folks are churchgoers.

So which city gave more? The Sioux Falls folks won hands down. Stossel pointed out that the simple reason why is that liberal folks tend to believe the government should take care of the poor, whereas more religious folks tend to be big believers in giving their own time and money to help a variety of charitable causes.

Stossel found, in fact, that almost all the people who donated to The Salvation Army in Sioux Falls were churchgoers. And that churchgoers are four times more likely to give to charity than those who are not.

Another interesting finding was that the people who give the most, as a percentage of their wealth, aren’t the richest Americans or even middle-class Americans — they’re the folks on the lower end of the economic scale. They give almost 30 percent more of their income than anybody else.

In any event, the holiday season is upon us, and it is the favorite time of the year for Americans to give to individuals and to the charities of our choice.

Bolstered by #GivingTuesday, a global day of giving that now falls on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, the giving season is off to a great start. On #GivingTuesday, more than 2.5 million individuals donated $274 million — nearly $100 million more than last year.

As I said, it’s the giving season, the best time of the year to be an American.

Tom Purcell, author of Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood and Wicked Is the Whiskey: A Sean McClanahan Mystery, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist, syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @PurcellTom. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 