Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:11 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Tom Purcell: Credit-Card Debt Is As Easy to Explain As It Is to Pile Up

By Tom Purcell | @PurcellTom | July 21, 2017 | 1:40 p.m.

America’s credit-card debt has surpassed the $1 trillion mark. A 20-something fellow I know helped me understand why.

“It all began in college when a credit-card company offered me a free credit card,” he said.

“OK.”

“Well, shortly after I got the card, my transmission blew up, and I didn’t have the money to pay for it. So I charged it.”

“That’s an unpleasant thought.”

“Yeah,” said the fellow. “I maxed out my credit limit on my first purchase, but that wasn’t a problem because the credit-car company doubled my limit!”

“How kind of them," I said.

“Then Christmas came along, and I used my card to get my girlfriend a diamond necklace.”

“How’d that work out?”

“She left me for a guy with a bigger credit limit! I went to the nearest bar to drown my sorrows. I bought rounds for everyone.”

“How did you afford that?”

“Fortunately, I’d gotten several other credit cards in the mail.”

“More cards?” I asked.

“Yeah, I got one credit card from my college, one from an airline, one from the computer store ...”

“You bought a computer?”

“You don’t expect me keep track of all my debt without a computer, do you? I also got a credit card from the hardware store.”

“What did you use that for?” I asked.

“I remodeled the kitchen, bathroom, family room and living room.”

“I didn’t know you owned a house,” I said.

“Who said I owned a house? Well, the cards kept rolling in. I purchased clothing, gas for my car, food at the grocery store and even fast food.”

“And now you’re in some very serious debt,” I said. “I hope you’re earning enough at your job so you can pay back all your creditors.”

“Who said I had a job?”

“If you have no job, how have you been making the monthly debt payments?” I inquired.

“Payments? What payments?” said the fellow.

“But of course,” I said. “Your story offers some insight into why so many Americans are carrying so much credit-card debt. It explains why total household debt, including mortgages, student-loan balances, credit cards and car loans, has reached a record $12.73 trillion.”

“Hey, it’s not all my fault. The credit-card companies are tripping over themselves to give me credit!”

“That is true,” I said. “The high interest rates on credit cards can generate handsome profits for banks. They continue to send out millions of solicitations to sign up new customers. And though delinquencies are beginning to tick up, they still remain near historical lows. That is according to the American Bankers Association’s Consumer Credit Delinquency Bulletin.”

“You worry too much,” said the fellow.

“Perhaps. Some debt is a good thing. It allows us to buy reliable new cars and houses. But too much debt is a very bad thing. CNBC reports that the cost of living over the past decade has increased faster than household incomes. More Americans are ‘bridging the gap’ by borrowing against their credit cards.”

“What’s the big deal?” he said.

“The big deal is that they may eventually reach a point of indebtedness at which they cannot repay what they owe. That will not only destroy their credit, but, if enough Americans default, it could do considerable damage to the economy.”

“So what do you recommend?”

“I recommend that you stop spending money you don’t have and figure out a way to pay off your debt,” I said.

“Great idea,” said the fellow. “Know where I can borrow the money to do that?”

“Oh, brother."

Tom Purcell, author of Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood and Wicked Is the Whiskey: A Sean McClanahan Mystery, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist, syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @PurcellTom. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 