Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Tom Purcell: Ensuring High School Grads are Equipped for Citizenship

By Tom Purcell | @PurcellTom | June 8, 2017 | 10:50 a.m.

“I may have to do WHAT to receive my high school diploma?”

“Pass a U.S. citizenship exam. The Civics Education Initiative is hoping state legislatures will require high school students in all 50 states to pass the exam in order to graduate. Some states, such as Arizona, have already passed such a law.”

“But my high school made me take American history courses, and I got straight A’s.”

“Great for you, but many studies show that many Americans are pathetically ignorant of basic facts about their government and its unique history.”

“If it becomes a requirement for high school graduation, how will this citizenship test work?”

“You’ll have to pass a test on 100 basic facts of U. S. history and civics taken from the U.S. Citizenship Civics Test — the test all immigrants applying for U.S. citizenship must pass. You’ll have to answer at least 60 percent of the questions correctly to pass.”

“Can you help me prepare for these questions, sir?”

“Sure, young fellow. What is the Declaration of Independence?”

“It is an amazing document, sir. Thomas Jefferson wrote to King George III, telling him to stuff it. The Declaration said that all men are created equal, that the power of government comes from the people, that people can change the government if they don’t like it, and that individuals have unalienable rights, among them life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

“OK, why were the colonists so upset with the Brits that they declared independence?”

“Well, sir, this was because of the Stamp Act, the high taxes imposed on every piece of paper they used. This ‘taxation without representation’ infuriated the colonists and motivated their desire for independence.”

“Fascinating. I didn’t know that, either, young fellow. OK, what was the Constitutional Convention?”

“Sir, this took place in Philadelphia during the summer of 1787, when 55 delegates from 13 colonies drafted the U.S. Constitution. It established a republic, which grants power to the people, who vote for officials to represent them. The Constitution divided government power among three branches — legislative, judicial and executive — to ensure checks and balances.”

“Hey, that was some good thinking. What does the judicial branch do?”

“Its job is to review and explain the laws and resolve disputes between parties. Most important, it is supposed to objectively determine if a law is in accord with the U.S. Constitution.”

“OK, what is the First Amendment?”

“It is from the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution that were designed to protect individual rights. The First Amendment protects freedom of speech, religion and assembly, the right to petition the government and freedom of the press. It is essential to the survival of a democracy that the press be objective and that it works hard to root out corruption.”

“I had no idea that amendment had so much stuff going on. What is the rule of law?”

“That’s an important one, sir. In America, everyone must follow the law, including leaders and government employees. No one should ever be above the law in America.”

“OK, name two or more ways that Americans can participate in their republic.”

“Americans should participate in their republic if they want it to survive. Americans should vote. They should contact elected officials and say what they think about the issues. They should write letters to the editor. And why not consider running for elected office themselves?”

“Young fellow, you know more about American civics than most people. It’s too bad all Americans aren’t required to pass the citizenship exam every now and then to understand basic facts about our government and its unique history.”

“Perhaps so, sir, but that would be unconstitutional.”

Tom Purcell, author of Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood and Wicked Is the Whiskey: A Sean McClanahan Mystery, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist, syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @PurcellTom. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 