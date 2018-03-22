Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:43 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Tom Purcell: For Valentine’s Day, We Need to Relearn the Art of Romance

By Tom Purcell | @PurcellTom | February 13, 2018 | 3:45 p.m.

I still have no idea why Laura Lindsey liked me, but she did.

It happened during my sixth-grade year in the spring of 1974, when she transferred to our school.

Laura had grace and style and was instantly embraced by the popular girls.

She was out of my league, but I pursued her nonetheless.

Trying to impress her one day while playing “keep-away” during recess, I grabbed the ball and ran near her.

I didn’t know it then, but thousands of years of DNA were at work — the same primitive energies that caused cavemen to club each other as cavewomen looked on.

Laura looked at me. For a moment, our eyes locked — I felt a spark in the middle of my heart.

Laura Lindsey liked me! I wanted to buy her something romantic — which was a problem.

First, everything I knew about romance, I’d learned from the fathers in my neighborhood, one of whom bought his wife snow tires for Valentine’s Day.

Second, I was broke. All I could afford was candy.

I got a quarter out of my piggy bank and rode my bike to a nearby Mom-and-Pop convenience store. I eyed the candy display like a jeweler seeking the finest cut of diamond.

After passing over the more costly fare — I almost bought a Mallo Cup but worried I’d eat it before giving it to her — I settled on a Big Buddy, a flat stick of bubble gum that only cost a nickel.

I soon found myself sitting in my sixth-grade classroom, pen in hand, trying to compose the perfect words to write on that flat stick of gum’s wrapper.

After several edits, I settled on this gem: “Laura, here’s something sweet for somebody sweet.”

I set the gum on her desk and rode home.

I couldn’t sleep that night, certain I’d made a mistake — certain I’d be rejected the following morning.

What happened next was worse.

You see, my first act of romance was not met with ridicule, but with Laura’s euphoria and gratitude.

As older generations might say, “I chased her until she caught me!”

I was a wreck.

In the span of 15 hours, my emotional state went from puppy love to doubt to utter terror.

I dodged Laura the rest of that day, the rest of that week and all the way until school let out.

I dodged her the first week of summer by diving under Mr. Bennett’s forsythia shrubs as she rode her bike down my street.

To be sure, practicing the art of romance has never been for the faint of heart.

But why are we making it harder?

We pretend there are no differences between men and women, when the truth is, males and females are incredibly poor at understanding what the other is thinking — at least until we get to know each other well.

We pretend that “hooking up” is fine and dandy, then wonder why there is so much confusion and hurt as we jump from one short-lived relationship to another.

We pretend we don’t admire the romance older generations mastered as they slow-danced, shared handwritten notes and enjoyed an ever-deepening love through many acts of kindness over many years of marriage.

We desperately need to relearn the art of romance — especially a clumsy oaf like me.

In any event, I grew to miss Laura Lindsey over that summer. I hoped to pick up where we left off in the fall.

But before school resumed, Timmy Schmidt swiped her from me.

Tom Purcell, author of Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood and Wicked Is the Whiskey: A Sean McClanahan Mystery, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist, syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @PurcellTom. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 