Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 12:40 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Tom Purcell: The Fear of Inappropriate Halloween Costumes

By Tom Purcell | @PurcellTom | October 26, 2017 | 11:05 a.m.

“Now that everything has become politicized, it only makes sense that Halloween costumes should be politicized, too.”

“Ah, yes, you speak of the spate of articles popping up that lecture us on costumes that may be inappropriate or hurtful. Business Insider says, ‘Some common Halloween costumes simply take it too far and can become racist, misogynistic, or downright insensitive.’”

“That’s right. I was going dress as a wealthy Arab sheik, but apparently that is out because, says Business Insider, ‘It’s harmful to reinforce negative and misconceived notions about a region, religion or group of people.’”

“I see.”

“The wife loved the idea of dressing up like a reality-TV star. The costume she had in mind had a long black wig and a tight white dress that showed she was with child — a satirical outfit that mocks America’s fascination with reality stars, in particular the Kardashians, who are famous just for being famous. But Business Insider says that’s insensitive, in part, because it body-shames.”

“That’s an interesting point of view.”

“Then the wife was going to dress up as a sexy convict with a short, black-and-white-striped dress, and I was going to wear a Hannibal Lecter mask and straitjacket, but Business Insider says that would be a mistake.”

“I can’t wait to learn why.”

“The website says, ‘Incarceration is not funny,’ and my wife’s costume would trivialize the U.S. prison system. Business Insider says that a straitjacket and scary mask would reinforce ‘harmful misconceptions about mental health in prison.’”

“I’m pretty sure this one wouldn’t fly: When I was a kid, we used to dress as Depression-era hobos.”

“No way would such a costume be permitted. Many of today’s homeless suffer mental-health issues. Besides, Business Insider says we ought not make fun of people living on the streets.”

“Fair enough. What about the trend in recent years in which women dress up in a variety of risqué outfits? Surely, that is a no-no?”

Cosmopolitan has three words for such outfits: ‘Racist, sexist, gross.’ It’s offensive for women to dress as Geishas, gypsies and other outfits that mock other cultures and reinforce cultural stereotypes.”

O.J. Simpson is back in the news.”

“Don’t even go there. As People makes clear, Simpson is ‘still most widely associated with the brutal murders of two innocent people’ and it would be wrong to ‘make light of their deaths because you think tiny gloves would get a laugh.’”

“How quickly times change. In 2009, Robert Thompson, director of the Bleier Center for Television & Popular Culture at Syracuse University, explained to me why Halloween had become such a widely celebrated secular holiday. He said it was the only day of the year when people can freely do or say or be anything they want. It is ‘the one day where almost anything goes’ and ‘people can do something outrageous they’d never do normally.’”

“That’s why the wife and I used to enjoy it so much.”

“Thompson also told me that people pick costumes to mock or satirize popular culture. In a country that believes in freedom of expression, it is healthy to poke fun at our political leaders, celebrities and cultural trends.”

“That’s what I used to think.”

“It’s a fair point that we should be mindful of not offending people from other cultures with the costumes we choose. However, it’s troubling that Halloween has so quickly gone from a day when almost anything goes to one when we must tread carefully for fear that someone, somewhere, may be offended by our satirization of politicians, celebrities and cultural trends.”

Tom Purcell, author of Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood and Wicked Is the Whiskey: A Sean McClanahan Mystery, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist, syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @PurcellTom. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 