Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Tom Purcell: Whose Day Is Presidents’ Day Anyway?

By Tom Purcell | @PurcellTom | February 20, 2017 | 8:30 a.m.

“I thought the purpose of Presidents’ Day was getting steep discounts on mattresses and furniture.”

“Good one, but the original purpose of Presidents’ Day was to celebrate George Washington’s birthday. According to History.com, in 1800, the year after Washington died, ‘his February 22 birthday became a perennial day of remembrance.’ For years it was celebrated with the same passion with which Americans still celebrate the Fourth of July. In 1885, a bill established Feb. 22 as a federal holiday. The federal government still officially refers to Presidents’ Day as Washington’s Birthday.”

“Which is it? Washington’s Birthday or Presidents’ Day?”

“Well, both. Washington’s Birthday became popularly known as Presidents’ Day as part of 1971’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which sought to create more three-day weekends for federal employees. It moved the holiday from a fixed calendar date to the third Monday of February.”

“Do we also celebrate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday on Presidents’ Day?”

“Many think we celebrate both Washington’s and Lincoln’s birthdays on Presidents’ Day, but the truth is that Lincoln’s birthday, Feb. 12, was never designated as a federal holiday. However, Presidents’ Day is now popularly viewed as a day to celebrate all U.S. presidents past and present.”

“What if we don’t want to celebrate all presidents? Some of them were real duds. What if we only want to celebrate Washington and Lincoln?”

“An interesting thought. According to Snopes.com, a bill was introduced in Congress called the Washington-Lincoln Recognition Act of 2001. It proposed that Presidents’ Day be referred to as Washington’s Birthday, and that the president issue a proclamation every year to recognize and observe Lincoln’s birthday. But the bill was never passed into law.”

“I understand that some states still observe Washington’s and Lincoln’s birthdays on Feb. 22 and Feb. 12?”

“Well, you have to understand that federal holidays only apply to federal offices and agencies. States are free to do as they wish. When Presidents’ Day was established in 1971, many state and local governments started celebrating Lincoln’s and Washington’s birthdays on the same day. But some states have some interesting ways of observing birthdays.”

“I can only imagine. Can you share some examples?”

“Well, in Alabama, the third Monday in February commemorates George Washington and Thomas Jefferson — although Jefferson was born in April! And according to Snopes.com, ‘some states still observe Lincoln’s and Washington’s birthdays as separate holidays, some observe only Washington’s Birthday, some commemorate both with a single Presidents’ Day (or Lincoln-Washington Day), and some states celebrate neither.’”

“I was joking about the purpose of Presidents’ Day being about discounts on mattresses and furniture, but haven’t many Americans lost sight of the day’s true meaning?”

“Unfortunately, some of what you say is true. When I was a kid in the 1970s, everyone knew who Washington was and what he accomplished. One of the primary reasons the experiment called America was able to work was because of the sacrifices he made. Too few understand how unique our political system is and how the incredible bounty we enjoy can be laid at the feet of Washington. However, things are not so bad as you may think.”

“How so?”

“According to History.com, ‘Presidents’ Day is used by many patriotic and historical groups as a date for staging celebrations, re-enactments and other events. A number of states also require that their public schools spend the days leading up to Presidents’ Day teaching students about the accomplishments of the presidents, often with a focus on the lives of Washington and Lincoln.’”

“That’s certainly encouraging.”

“Yes, it is. Happy Presidents’ Day.”

Tom Purcell, author of Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood and Wicked Is the Whiskey: A Sean McClanahan Mystery, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist; syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @PurcellTom. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 