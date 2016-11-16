Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Tom Purcell: Why ‘Deplorables’ Elected Donald Trump

By Tom Purcell | @PurcellTom | November 16, 2016 | 1:30 p.m.

“They still don’t get what the Donald Trump win was all about. All those people protesting and calling their fellow citizens racists, sexists and xenophobes don’t have a clue why Hillary Clinton really lost.”

“It’s a bit silly to protest nearly 60 million Americans who exercised their constitutional right by voting for a candidate the protesters opposed. The fact is, there are dozens of sound reasons why millions voted for Trump.”

“You raise a fair point. It’s very difficult for either party to hold the White House for more than two terms. According to, About.com, the last Democrat candidate to succeed a two-term Democrat president was James Buchanan way back in 1857.”

“And after eight years of President Barack Obama’s policies, no small number of Americans were ready for some serious changes. Nothing motivated me to cast a vote for Trump more than my soaring health-care premiums.”

“To be sure, health insurance premiums have shot up again this November because of the massive disruptions brought on by Obamacare. Millions of Americans are still angry that they could not keep their doctors and that the average family did not save $2,500 a year in premium costs — two whoppers Obama told to win support for his health-care overhaul.”

“I’m so happy U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts did not overturn Obamacare back in 2012. That kept it in the public square, where we average Joes still had a chance to vote against it. And vote on it we did. With Trump as president and Republicans holding the House of Representatives and the Senate, Obamacare will be replaced or massively reformed with a new approach that better addresses the primary challenge with health-care insurance in America: cost!”

“Hopefully, Obamacare will be a lesson learned for politicians of both parties. You need consensus from both parties to reform one-sixth of the U.S. economy. But the Affordable Care Act of 2010 was passed along purely partisan lines.”

“You got that right. Not one Republican in the House or Senate voted in favor of it. The polls continuously showed that more than half of Americans felt that Obamacare was rammed down our throats — the chief reason we voted to remove Democrat control of the House and Senate during Obama’s term and a chief reason Hillary will not be America’s first female president.”

“What are some of the reasons Hillary lost?”

“Corruption and cronyism really agitated me. Too many smug ‘journalists’ in the big media outlets did everything they could to get Hillary elected as they did everything they could to discredit Trump. One CNN contributor forwarded debate questions to Hillary ahead of the debates. That is dirty pool and it makes me sick.”

“To be sure, the double standard and one-sidedness of our big media outlets motivated millions of agitated voters to pull the lever for Trump. Ironically, their efforts to derail him helped to elect him.”

“Above all, voting for Trump was the most powerful way millions could repudiate Obama’s policies — executive orders that defied the Constitution, new rules and regulations created out of thin air, more than 46 million on food stamps, $20 trillion in national debt, median household income down 2.3 percent, and the first president in U.S. history to average well under 3 percent GDP growth during every year of his term!”

“One cannot argue with your facts or the many reasons you voted for Trump.”

“Look, Trump has no small number of flaws, but people just want to take care of their families, pay their bills on time and afford their health-care premiums. We want a vibrant economy that makes it a little easier for us to get ahead. That is why this ‘basket of deplorables’ member helped make Trump our 45th president.”

Tom Purcell, author of Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood and Wicked Is the Whiskey: A Sean McClanahan Mystery, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist; syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @PurcellTom. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 