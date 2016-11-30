Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:30 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Tom Purcell: Wisdom the Republican Party Ignores at Its Peril

By Tom Purcell | @PurcellTom | November 30, 2016 | 3:00 p.m.

Now that Republicans will be running the White House, the House of Representatives and the Senate, they’d better succeed in streamlining and simplifying our bloated government. Quotes from some of our greatest minds can guide them.

While President Barack Obama sought to make government cool again, many great minds have long been wary of government:

“Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.” — President Ronald Reagan

“A government big enough to give you all you want is big enough to take everything you have.” — Sen. Barry Goldwater

“A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.” — Edward Abbey

Ronnie, we miss you, but your spirit guides us still. Barry, you’d roll in your grave if you saw how big our government has gotten. And Eddie, our IRS recently turned against people whose nonprofit organizations promoted the “wrong” political point of view.

Being self-employed for many years, I’ve found that high income taxes and complex rules have been the bane of my existence. Republicans had better heed these quotes as they reform our tax system:

“Did you ever notice that when you put the words ‘the’ and ‘IRS’ together, it spells ‘THEIRS’”? — unknown

“What at first was plunder, assumed the softer name of revenue.” — Thomas Paine

“It would be a hard government that should tax its people one-tenth part of their income.” — Ben Franklin

Hey, guys, too many politicians and bureaucrats think we owe them MORE of our hard-earned dough. Tommy, you’d be shocked at the level of plunder. And Ben, the only Americans who enjoy an income tax around 10 percent these days are the ones who moved to Russia.

As Republicans attempt to roll back the massive expansion of government that occurred under Obama’s presidency, here are some points to consider:

“The single most exciting thing you encounter in government is competence, because it’s so rare.” — Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan

“Government is inherently incompetent, and no matter what task it is assigned, it will do it in the most expensive and inefficient way possible.” — Charley Reese

“Government is an association of men who do violence to the rest of us.” — Leo Tolstoy

Hey, Leo, folks often forget how nasty government can be — particularly the millions of college-age Americans who think socialism is hip and that “the rich” should pay off the thousands they borrowed to get graduate degrees in the dining habits of sub-Saharan cross-dressers.

Here are more thoughts that had better motivate Republicans:

“The primary function of the government is — and here I am quoting directly from the U.S. Constitution — ‘to spew out paper.’” — Dave Barry

“The government is good at one thing: It knows how to break your legs, then hand you a crutch and say, ‘See, if it weren’t for the government you wouldn’t be able to walk.’” — Harry Browne

“Government cannot make man richer, but it can make him poorer.” — Ludwig von Mises

Hey, Republicans, the American citizens have spoken and we demand a return to the principles of SMALL government. You had better stay on your toes and pay attention to these quotes:

“One of the greatest delusions in the world is the hope that the evils in this world are to be cured by legislation.” — Thomas Brackett Reed

“That government is best which governs the least, because its people discipline themselves.” — attributed to President Thomas Jefferson, but first appeared in The United States Magazine and Democratic Review in 1837

“The Constitution is not an instrument for the government to restrain the people, it is an instrument for the people to restrain the government — lest it come to dominate our lives and interests.” — attributed to Patrick Henry, but actual source unknown

Tom Purcell, author of Misadventures of a 1970s Childhood and Wicked Is the Whiskey: A Sean McClanahan Mystery, is a Pittsburgh Tribune-Review humor columnist; syndicated by Cagle Cartoons. Contact him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter: @PurcellTom. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 