Tom Smith Architecture of Santa Barbara Receives ‘Best of Houzz’ Award

Tom Smith Architecture of Santa Barbara has been awarded “Best of Houzz” for Customer Satisfaction by Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design.

Practicing in the Montecito area for 20 years, Tom Smith was chosen by the more than 25 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 500,000 active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best of Houzz award is given in two categories: Design and Customer Satisfaction.

Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the more than 25 million monthly users on Houzz, known as “Houzzers.” Customer Satisfaction honors are determined by a variety of factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2014. Winners will receive a “Best of Houzz 2015” badge on their profiles, helping Houzz users around the world who discover and love a professional’s work to learn even more about that business’ popularity and satisfaction rating among their peers in the Houzz community.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to have been recognized by Houzz,” Smith said. “I have always created my designs to be a a synthesis of the clients' needs, the site and the neighborhood.”

“Houzz provides homeowners with a 360-degree view of home building, remodeling and design industry professionals, empowering them to engage the right people and products for their project,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing for Houzz. “We’re delighted to recognize Tom Smith among our 'Best of' professionals as judged by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts who are actively remodeling and decorating their homes.”