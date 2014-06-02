Tomiye ‘Tomichi’ Muneno of Santa Barbara, 1914-2014

Posted on June 2, 2014 | 10:51 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Tomiye "Tomichi" Muneno passed away on May 29, 2014, at the age of 100 in Santa Barbara.

Tomiye was born in Santa Barbara to Matakichi and Kima Watnabe on April 1, 1914.

She attended Franklin Elementary, La Cumbre Junior High, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1932.

Tomiye was preceded in death by her husband, Daizo Edward Muneno; her brother, Joe Watanabe; and her sisters, Miye Numazu and Amy Hirata. She is survived by her six children, Jeanne Gray, Judy (Ernest) Karner, Donald (Sharon) Muneno, Carolyn (Patrick) Kawaguchi, Teddy (Naomi) Muneno and Patsy (Russell) Okamoto, as well as eight grandchildren (Eric, Chris, Craig, Greg, Kimberly, Derrick, Jeff and Doug), 11 great-grandchildren and her special niece, Winifred Mika Yamada.

The Muneno family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Laura, Hal and Irma of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Senior Advocates Residential Care, and Regina, John and Mimi (caregivers).

A memorial service will be held at Santa Barbara Buddhist Church, 1011 E. Montecito St., at noon Saturday, June 14.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.