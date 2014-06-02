Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:41 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Posted on June 2, 2014 | 10:51 a.m.

Tomiye ‘Tomichi’ Muneno of Santa Barbara, 1914-2014

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Tomiye "Tomichi" Muneno passed away on May 29, 2014, at the age of 100 in Santa Barbara.

 

Tomiye
Tomiye "Tomichi" Muneno

Tomiye was born in Santa Barbara to Matakichi and Kima Watnabe on April 1, 1914.

She attended Franklin Elementary, La Cumbre Junior High, and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1932.

Tomiye was preceded in death by her husband, Daizo Edward Muneno; her brother, Joe Watanabe; and her sisters, Miye Numazu and Amy Hirata. She is survived by her six children, Jeanne Gray, Judy (Ernest) Karner, Donald (Sharon) Muneno, Carolyn (Patrick) Kawaguchi, Teddy (Naomi) Muneno and Patsy (Russell) Okamoto, as well as eight grandchildren (Eric, Chris, Craig, Greg, Kimberly, Derrick, Jeff and Doug), 11 great-grandchildren and her special niece, Winifred Mika Yamada.

The Muneno family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Laura, Hal and Irma of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Senior Advocates Residential Care, and Regina, John and Mimi (caregivers).

A memorial service will be held at Santa Barbara Buddhist Church, 1011 E. Montecito St., at noon Saturday, June 14.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 