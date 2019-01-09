Tommy Condon Leads San Marcos Past Cabrillo

Boys Basketball

Tommy Condon poured in 25 points to lead San Marcos to a 60-55 Channel League boys basketball win over Cabrillo on Tuesday night at Maury Halleck Gym.

Condon scored the first 10 points of the third period, allowing the Royals to extend their lead.

Cabrillo made a run toward the end of the fourth quarter but fell short.

"We made some good improvements on the offensive end, but definitely need to tighten up our defense as we finish out the first round of league with DP on Friday and Santa Barbara next week," said San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks.

San Marcos, 3-0 in the Channel League and 9-6 overall, plays at Dos Pueblos on Friday night.