Tommy Condon Paces San Marcos to First Basketball Win

Boys Basketball

Tommy Condon poured in 29 points and grabbed six rebounds to power the San Marcos boys basketball team to its first win of the season, an 86-47 rout of Righetti on Monday at Maury Halleck Gym.

It was the Royals' first game since losing their opener to Mater Dei on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Freshman Shakir Ahmad chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Royals pressured Righetti into 22 turnovers.

"Great team effort on the defensive end," said coach Jelani Hicks.

San Marcos is back in action Wednesday against Royal at the Simi Valley Tournament.

